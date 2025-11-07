Bradley Company Expands National Offerings with Launch of Healthcare Brokerage Team

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Bradley Company , one of the Midwest's largest full-service commercial real estate firms, today announced it has formed a national brokerage team focused on healthcare assets.

"Healthcare real estate is a highly specialized field, requiring deep knowledge of federal regulations, tenant dynamics, patient care, and investment priorities," said Chad Phillips, president and CEO, Bradley Company. "By expanding our national capabilities, we're guiding providers, investors, and institutions as they navigate complex real estate strategies while keeping their goals, and their patients, at the center."

The launch of Bradley's healthcare brokerage team reflects the rapid demand for specialized and comprehensive investor and practitioner services, navigating the acquisition and disposition of medical office buildings and healthcare-related real estate. The new team is led by two brokers who have been dedicated to the medical office sector and bring decades of combined experience and a track record of success across the healthcare and commercial real estate landscape, Andy Martin and Ellen Weinstein.

An aging population and continued growth among health systems are fueling the nationwide rise in demand for outpatient and ambulatory services and therefore, strategically located brick and mortar properties that are compliant, convenient and cost-efficient.

Medical office and healthcare properties are increasingly seen by investors as stable, recession-proof assets, attracting more capital as health systems grow into new geographic markets.

Bradley Company is uniquely positioned to serve as the bridge between sellers and investors, leveraging its history, its boutique approach, and its national relationships with buyer groups to maximize value.

With a unique lens and the vertically integrated capabilities of the firm, Bradley's healthcare team consults directly with both institutional healthcare systems and individual provider owners, helping them identify long-term strategies for their facilities. This dual approach allows Bradley to deliver the scale and sophistication of an institutional platform with the tailored attention and trusted relationships of a boutique firm.

"Our healthcare team aligns the priorities of both investors and providers," Phillips continued. "Through our national network of buyer groups and our consulting work with practitioners, we deliver solutions that maximize investment value while allowing providers and healthcare systems to focus on where it matters most, their patients."

Bradley's Healthcare team leaders:

Andy Martin is a highly accomplished commercial real estate professional with more than 21 years of experience in brokerage and executive management. He brings nationally recognized expertise in investment analysis, market assessment, and transaction structuring to the Bradley team. Over the course of his career, Andy has overseen and executed transactions exceeding $450 million across office, healthcare, and life science assets. Known for his integrity and results-driven approach, Andy has built a reputation as a trusted advisor who helps clients align their real estate portfolios with long-term business and investment objectives. Andy is a designated SIOR (Society of Industrial and Office Realtors)and CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member). He is based in Kansas City.

Ellen Weinstein brings a multifaceted background to Bradley's healthcare brokerage team, with experience spanning healthcare investment sales, tenant representation, law, and media relations. She has served on two national healthcare real estate sales teams prior to joining Bradley Co. and spent nearly ten years at a medical reimbursement law firm, where she gained a deep understanding of the regulatory and financial frameworks that shape healthcare operations. Ellen's earlier work in media relations, where she represented national brands on multiple platforms, honed her ability to analyze and communicate complex information clearly and strategically. She guides investors and healthcare providers prioritizing their goals and deep dives into valuation as well as market analysis. She is a native of Louisville, KY and currently based in Atlanta.

About Bradley Company

Bradley Company provides commercial real estate expertise headquartered in Indianapolis, deeply rooted across the Midwest region with a team of more than300 professionals offering top-level advisory services. With more than $415 million in brokerage transactions in 2024, 3,700+ multi-family units managed, and more than 200 commercial properties and facilities managed, Bradley's full-service team partners with clients to manage portfolios, create opportunities, and achieve strategic business objectives.

