TDK CORPORATION: TDK announces AMF approval of public tender offer, followed by a mandatory squeeze-out targeting the shares of Tronic's

November 7, 2025

TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) and its wholly-owned subsidiary TDK Electronics AG announce that the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - the "AMF"), on November 6, 2025, has declared the proposed public tender offer compliant, followed by a mandatory squeeze-out targeting the shares of Tronic's Microsystems S.A. ("Tronic's"), listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

OFFER PRICE: €5.56per share TRONIC'S

OFFER DURATION: 10 days of negotiation

This press release is prepared and issued by TDK Electronics AG ("TDK" or the "Initiator") in accordance with the provisions of Article 231-28 I of the general regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the " AMF ").

Pursuant to Article L. 621-8 of the Monetary and Financial Code and Article 231-23 of its general regulations, the AMF, in application of the decision of compliance regarding the public withdrawal offer followed by a mandatory withdrawal procedure (the " Offer"), has issued visa no. 25-430 dated November 6, 2025, regarding the information memorandum prepared by the Initiator as part of the Offer (the " Information Memorandum")

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Following the public delisting offer covered by this press release, the mandatory delisting procedure provided for under Article L. 433-4, II of the Monetary and Financial Code will be implemented, as the conditions for such delisting have already been met. Tronics's shares not tendered to the public delisting offer will be transferred to TDK in exchange for compensation equal to the price of the public delisting offer per share, i.e., 5.56 € per Tronic's share, net of all fees.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 231-28 of the AMF General Regulation, information relating to the characteristics, particularly legal, financial, and accounting aspects of TDK (the "Other Information Document") has been filed with the AMF and made available to the public on November 6, 2025.

The Information Memorandum approved by the AMF and the Other Information Document are available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org), and can be obtained free of charge from:

TDK Electronics AG

Rosenheimer Strasse 141 e

81671 Munich, Germany Societe Generale

GLBA/IBD/ECM/SEG

75886 Paris Cedex 18

It is reminded that the Offer will be open for a period of 10 trading days. Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF will publish a notice of opening, and Euronext Paris will publish a notice announcing the terms and schedule of the Offer.

