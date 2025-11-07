St. Lewis, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY) ("Search Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financings for gross proceeds of $843,847, issuing the following:

1,487,694 units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.50 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $743,847 (the "FT Financing"). Each FT Unit consisted of one flow-through common share (a "FT Share") and one-half of one transferable non-flow-through common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one non-flow-through common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.65 per share until November 6, 2027. 620,002 of the FT Units were issued on a charity flow-through basis through an arrangement with Wealth Creation Preservation & Donation Inc.

303,030 common shares (the "Offered Shares") on a non-flow through basis at a price of $0.33 per Offered Share for gross proceeds of $100,000 (the "Share Financing" and together with the FT Financing, the "Financings").

The gross proceeds from the FT Financing will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) related to the Company's Foxtrot and Deep Fox projects in Labrador. The Company also intends that such expenses incurred will be eligible for the Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit. The net proceeds from the Share Financing will be used by the Company for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Financings, the Company has: (i) paid an aggregate of $16,109.76 in cash finder's fees to Mine Equities Ltd. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. representing 6% of the gross proceeds of the FT Units that were sold to subscribers introduced by such parties; and (ii) issued an aggregate of 6,000 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to Canaccord Genuity Corp., representing 6% of the FT Units that were sold to subscribers introduced by such party. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to acquire one non-flow-through common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.65 per share until November 6, 2027.

The Financings are subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The FT Shares and Warrants comprising the FT Units and the Offered Shares, as well as the common shares issuable on exercise of the Warrants and the Finder's Warrants, are subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws which will expire on March 7, 2026.

About Search Minerals

Search Minerals is focused on exploring for and developing Critical Rare Earths Elements (CREE) as well as transition metals Zirconium (Zr) and Hafnium (Hf) within the emerging Port Hope Simpson - St. Lewis CREE District of South-East Labrador. The Company controls two deposits (Foxtrot and Deep Fox), two drill ready prospects (Fox Meadow and Silver Fox) and numerous other CREE prospects, including Fox Valley, Foxy Lady and Awesome Fox, along a 64 kilometre long belt forming a CREE District in Labrador.

Search Minerals also controls additional CREE assets in the Red Wine CREE District of central Labrador. These include: the drill ready Two Tom Lake CREE-Be-Nb deposit, the Mann #1 CREE-Nb-Be prospect and Merlot CREE Prospect.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipate", "expect" "plan", "likely", "believe", "intend", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "potential", "could", "may", "will", "would" or "should". Forward-Looking Information in this news release are based on certain material assumptions and involve, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Search Minerals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include, those factors discussed in Search Minerals' public filings. Although Search Minerals has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Search Minerals and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, see the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with certain Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by law, Search Minerals does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273600

SOURCE: Search Minerals Inc.