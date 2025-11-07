Agricultural Robots Market worth $56.26 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, The agricultural robots market is estimated at USD 17.73 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 56.26 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 26.0% from 2025 to 2030.

The agricultural robots market is driven by the growing adoption of automation and precision farming solutions, which aim to improve operational efficiency and mitigate labor challenges. Increasing demand for higher crop yields and ongoing labor shortages are driving the integration of robotic technologies. Innovations in AI, machine learning, and IoT-enabled systems facilitate autonomous planting, harvesting, and real-time crop monitoring. Furthermore, the emphasis on sustainable farming practices and optimal resource utilization is supporting market expansion. Strategic government initiatives and investments in agri-tech startups are further accelerating the deployment of advanced agricultural robotics across global markets.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Agricultural Robots Market"

200- Tables

80- Figures

310- Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=173601759

The farm produce segment holds a significant market share in the end-use segment.

The farm produce segment holds a significant share in the agricultural robots market due to the increasing adoption of automation for crop cultivation, harvesting, and post-harvest handling. Farmers are leveraging robotics to enhance productivity, lower operational costs, and maintain consistent yield quality. The growing demand for precision in planting, weeding, and harvesting operations across large-scale farms has further boosted the use of autonomous systems. Additionally, advancements in vision-based and AI-enabled robots are enhancing efficiency in crop monitoring and handling, making farm produce a dominant end-use segment in the agriculture robotics market. Key players like Deere & Company (US), DJI (China), CNH Industrial NV (Netherlands), AGCO Corporation (US), Delaval (Sweden), and other players in the agricultural robots market.

The outdoor segment holds a significant market share in the agricultural robots market, by farming environment.

The outdoor segment is expected to hold a significant share of the farming environment split. This dominance is attributed to the widespread use of autonomous tractors, harvesters, and drones for large-scale field operations, including planting, spraying, and crop monitoring. Outdoor farming environments require robust and high-performance robotic systems that can operate effectively under varying weather and terrain conditions. The growing focus on precision field management, yield optimization, and labor efficiency continues to drive the adoption of outdoor agricultural robots across diverse crop types and geographies.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=173601759

Based on region, the Asia Pacific holds a significant share in the agricultural robots market.

Asia Pacific holds a significant share in the agricultural robots market, driven by the strong adoption of advanced farming technologies and high investment in agricultural automation. The region's well-established agricultural infrastructure, coupled with increasing labor shortages, has accelerated the deployment of autonomous tractors, drones, and robotic harvesters. Moreover, the presence of key industry players, supportive government initiatives that promote smart farming, and a focus on precision agriculture all contribute to market growth. South Korea, in particular, leads regional adoption due to its early integration of technology and emphasis on sustainable, data-driven farming practices.

The report profiles key players such as Deere & Company (US), DJI (China), CNH Industrial NV (Netherlands), AGCO Corporation (US), Delaval (Sweden), Trimble Inc. (US), Boumatic Robotic (Netherlands), Lely (Netherlands), Agjunction (US), Ageagle Aerial Systems (US), Yanmar Co. (Japan), Deepfeild Robotics (Germany), Ecorobotix (Switzerland), harvest Automation (US), Naio Technologies (France), Robotics Plus (Zealand), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Harvest Cro Robotics (US), Autonomous Tractor Corporation (US), Clearpath Robotics (Canada), Dronedeploy (US), Agrobots (Spain), FFRobotics (Israel), Fullwood Joz (UK), and Monarch Tractors (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=173601759

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Agriculture Drones Market by Offering Type (Hardware, Software, Drone-as-a-Service), Technology Type, Payload Capacity, Component, Farm Produce, Farm Size, Range, Application, Farming Environment, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Digital Agriculture Market Offering, Technology (Peripheral, Core), Operation (Farming & Feeding, Monitoring & Scouting, Marketing & Demand Generation), Type (Hardware, Software, Services), Region - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets Inc.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/agricultural-robot-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/agricultural-robot.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/agricultural-robots-market-worth-56-26-billion-by-2030-exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302608293.html