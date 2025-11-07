Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a second phase of drilling is underway at its 100% owned Moray gold project ("Moray") to further test the newly discovered Zavitz gold zone (see September 17, 2025 news release) and to test key structural targets.

New Break has reengaged Enviro North Exploration Inc. out of Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, to carry out further diamond drilling to follow up on the results from its recent 1,502 metre maiden drilling program that intersected 4.11 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 31.3 metres in drillhole NBR-25-05 and 3.35 g/t Au over 14.8 metres in drillhole NBR-25-04. The second phase of drilling began on October 23, 2025, and is expected to run for approximately four to six weeks, where a minimum 1,500 metres is initially planned. New Break is well financed with over $2,000,000 in cash. Moray is located 49 km southeast of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc.

Photo: Core from drillhole NBR-25-05, which intersected 4.11 g/t Au over 31.3 metres from 83.0 to 114.3 metres, including assay 1995867 from 112.5 m to 113.0 m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8019/273559_9425ea6e3451f844_001full.jpg

William Love, Chief Executive Officer of New Break stated, "New Break has resumed drilling at Moray following the exciting discovery made in the Zavitz gold zone during our maiden drilling program. This phase of drilling is focused on further testing the sulphide-bearing volcanic rocks and the syenite contact in the Zavitz zone. A recent downhole geophysical survey has identified a near surface 450 metre long zone of conductive sulphides, outlined from drillhole NBR-25-04. Phase 2 drilling is designed to advance our understanding of the gold mineralization in the volcanics and surrounding structures, with a view to expanding our gold discovery in the Zavitz zone."

In order to assist in planning the second phase of drilling, Exsics Exploration Limited out of Timmins, Ontario, was contracted to conduct a downhole Mise a la Masse ("MALAM") survey on drillholes NBR-25-04 and NBR-25-05, which was completed from September 29 to October 9, 2025. A MALAM survey entails injecting an electrical current into these conductive sulphide zones in order to delineate the shape, size and orientation of the conductive sulphides. The surveys for these drillholes were very successful in locating and extending the mineralized zones that were energized in both drillholes. The highest density of contouring in the MALAM survey, which runs for approximately 450 metres, as illustrated in red in Figure 1 below, represents the likely continuation of the gold bearing sulphides identified in NBR-25-04 and NBR-25-05.

Figure 1: Conductive Contours Generated from Mise a la Masse Downhole Survey

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8019/273559_9425ea6e3451f844_002full.jpg

Phase 2 drilling will test below and undercut discovery drillholes NBR-25-05 and NBR-25-04, and along strike of the new Zavitz gold zone to the southeast to test the contact metamorphic zone east of a known chargeability high. Another chargeability high on the eastern side of the syenite will also be tested drilling through the sulfides into the contact with the syenite, to investigate sulfide-hosted gold potential and possible remobilization pathways at the syenite boundary.

QA/QC Procedures and Qualified Person

QA/QC procedures will be executed to ensure all work is conducted in accordance with best practices as stated in New Break's September 17, 2025, news release. Samples from this drilling program will be analyzed at Activation Laboratories in Timmins, Ontario, which is ISO 17025 certified.

Peter C. Hubacheck, P. Geo, consulting geologist to New Break, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a proudly Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Moray gold project located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario, in a well-established mining camp within proximity to existing infrastructure, 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. Shareholders also remain leveraged to exploration success in Nunavut, a promising region in Canada for gold exploration and production, through New Break's 20% carried interest in the Sundog gold project. The Company is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca. New Break trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) under the symbol CSE: NBRK.

