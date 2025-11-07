Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - Sherpa II Holdings Corp. (TSXV: SHRP) (the "Company" or "Sherpa II") is pleased to announce that, further to the definitive purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 3, 2025 and initially announced on June 4, 2025, it has completed the purchase of the remaining ownership of the high grade copper-silver Bakar Property ("Bakar" or the "Property") located on Northern Vancouver Island in British Columbia from District Metals Corp. (TSXV: DMX) (Nasdaq First North: DMXSE SDB) (OTCQB: DMXCF) (FSE: DFPP) ("District").

Thomas O'Neill, CEO of Sherpa II, commented: "With the purchase of the remaining ownership of Bakar completed, the exploration permit in hand, and the recently completed non-brokered private placement, Sherpa II is well positioned to begin the inaugural drill program at the Bakar Property and test the EC drill targets."

Transaction Highlights

Pursuant to the Agreement, Sherpa II acquired District's remaining approximate 25% interest in the Bakar Property through the issuance of 1.5 million common shares of Sherpa II. The common shares were issued to District on November 6, 2025 and are subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

About the Company

Sherpa II Holdings Corp. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a 100% interest in the Bakar Property located on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's intended drill program at the Bakar Property. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273573

SOURCE: Sherpa II Holdings Corp.