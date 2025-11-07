Researchers in India have developed a novel layout design tool to identify the optimal locations for solar panel installation on undulating terrain. The tool consists of two components: a filtering module that excludes unsuitable land patches, and an algorithm that determines the optimal distribution of panels across the remaining usable area. The approach was demonstrated on a test site in India.A group of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology has developed a novel algorithm to optimize the placement of photovoltaic (PV) panels on undulating hilly terrain. The Python-based tool ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...