Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) ("Colibri" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of November 3, 2025, it has closed a second tranche ("Tranche 2") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $140,980.

In connection with closing of Tranche 2 of the Offering, Colibri has issued 939,867 units ("Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share (a "Common Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrants") of the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share of the Company at a price of C$0.25 for a period of 24 months following issuance. No finder's fees or commissions will be paid in relation to Tranche 2 of the Offering.

Combined with Tranche 1, which closed on October 31, 2025, the Company has raised gross proceeds of $1,491,702.

Net proceeds will be used to fund the exploration at Colibri's flagship Mexican gold projects, including Pilar and EP, and for general working capital.

The Common Shares and Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on the date that is four months and one day after closing. Completion of the Offering remains subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION:

Colibri is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (CBI) and is focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing prospective gold & silver properties in Mexico. The Company holds four high potential precious metal projects: 1) 100% of EP Gold Project in the significant Caborca Gold Belt which has delivered highly encouraging exploration results and is surrounded by Mexico's second largest major producer of gold on four sides, 2) 49% Ownership of the Pilar Gold & Silver Project which is believed to hold the potential to be a near term producing mine, and 3) and an additional 60% interest in the highly prospective claims at Diamante Gold & Silver project. Colibri is committed to advancing its portfolio through systematic exploration programs in one of Mexico's most prolific mining states.

For more information about all Company projects please visit: www.colibriresource.com.

