Bybit Alpha Referral Program Now Live: Up to 30% in Trading Fee Rewards

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to introduce the Alpha Referral program , enabling users to earn up to 30% commission on trading fees generated by their referred friends on Bybit Alpha .

The new commission structure applies when referred users meet specific qualification criteria. Referrers can earn commission on their qualified referees' trading activities across Bybit Alpha, Spot, and Derivatives.

Trading Buddies: Building Lasting Friendship for Long-Term Rewards

To generate commission for referrers, new users must meet the following qualification requirements:

Registering using a referral link or code

using a referral link or code Depositing a minimum of 100 USDT within seven days of registration

a minimum of 100 USDT within seven days of registration Completing at least 500 USDT in trading volume across Spot, Derivatives, or Bybit Alpha within 30 days

Once these criteria are met, commission earnings begin automatically for the referrer.

The commission program runs alongside Bybit's existing Alpha Referral Campaign, which offers airdrop bonuses to both referrers and their qualified referees for trading activity on the Alpha platform.

Bybit Alpha: Alpha Rewards, Zero Friction

Since its upgrade , the brand new Bybit Alpha has been connecting traders to onchain opportunities through a seamless experience and with its hypersensitive alpha radar.

Bybit Alpha makes trading high-potential tokens of emerging projects as easy as Spot trading by removing the need to prepare new wallets and gas tokens. The platform offers:

One-tap onchain access : Users can begin trading immediately without setting up external wallets or acquiring gas tokens

: Users can begin trading immediately without setting up external wallets or acquiring gas tokens Seamless exit : Traders can transfer assets back to their Bybit account without friction

: Traders can transfer assets back to their Bybit account without friction High-yield trending tokens: Access to emerging projects with significant growth potential

The platform serves as a powerful tool for alpha hunting, featuring minimum listing time and its signature Hot Token Screener, enabling users to track and capture the latest opportunities in the onchain space with minimal effort.

Terms and conditions apply. For details on qualification rules and eligibility, users may visit: Bybit Alpha referral commission: Invite friends and earn up to 30% commission

Participants can monitor their referral performance, track earnings, and manage their network through their personal referral dashboard: Bybit - My Referrals

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

