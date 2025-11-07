A group of scientists in China conducted a comprehensive review of existing low-cost photovoltaic monitoring approaches. They found that only 11 out of 88 studies related to PV monitoring incorporate machine learning. The researchers urge the scientific community to place greater emphasis on lightweight machine learning solutions and smartphone-based integration.Researchers from the American University of Iraq have conducted a systematic literature review of low-cost monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) installations, focusing on hardware, software, and system integration, and highlighting ...

