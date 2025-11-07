Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund Reports Preliminary Figures for the First Quarter of the 2025/2026 Financial Year

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / In the first quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year (1 July 2025 - 30 September 2025), Borussia Dortmund's consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) rose by EUR 23.9 million to EUR 25.6 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 1.7 million). This is due primarily to a rise in net transfer income, which increased by EUR 33.6 million as against the prior-year quarter to EUR 52.9 million. Consolidated revenue remained level year-on-year, at EUR 107.0 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 107.3 million).

Consolidated net profit amounted to EUR 22.9 million in the quarter ended (prior-year quarter: EUR 1.6 million), an increase of EUR 21.3 million. Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) rose by EUR 23.9 million to EUR 25.6 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 1.7 million) and consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by EUR 28.6 million to EUR 54.3 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 25.7 million).

Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 107.0 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 107.3 million), of which EUR 4.9 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 8.1 million) in income from match operations, EUR 36.6 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 35.9 million) in advertising income, EUR 47.7 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 39.2 million) in income from TV marketing, EUR 8.9 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 10.0 million) in merchandising income, and EUR 8.9 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 14.1 million) in conference, catering and miscellaneous income.

Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (consolidated revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 175.3 million in the quarter ended (prior-year quarter: EUR 141.3 million), an increase of EUR 34.0 million.

Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts, other derecognised items and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 52.9 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 19.3 million), an increase of EUR 33.6 million.

The Group's personnel expenses increased by EUR 7.2 million from EUR 58.9 million to EUR 66.1 million in the first quarter of the financial year. Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs within the Group rose by EUR 3.3 million from EUR 24.5 million to EUR 27.8 million. The Group's other operating expenses decreased by EUR 2.9 million as against the prior-year quarter, from EUR 38.1 million to EUR 35.2 million.

The consolidated financial result decreased by EUR 1.4 million from EUR 0.5 million in the prior-year quarter to EUR -0.9 million in the first quarter of financial year 2025/2026.

The net tax expense amounted to EUR 2.6 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 0.1 million).

The above information relates to key figures from the quarterly statement of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

The full Q1 2025/2026 quarterly financial report will be available for download from 14 November 2025 under "Publications" at https://aktie.bvb.de/en/.

