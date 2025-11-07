BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:15 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) - up 122% at $4.88
- Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) - up 27% at $78.75
- JFrog Ltd. (FROG) - up 26% at $59.60
- FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) - up 19% at $8.97
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) - up 18% at $4.59
- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) - up 17% at $11.31
- Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) - up 16% at $255.10
- 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) - up 13% at $14.72
- Abacus Global Management, Inc. (ABL) - up 12% at $5.95
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) - up 9% at $27.80
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Davis Commodities Limited (DTCK) - down 65% at $2.23
- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN) - down 46% at $2.19
- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI) - down 35% at $4.00
- Energys Group Limited (ENGS) - down 30% at $2.77
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) - down 27% at $8.89
- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) - down 24% at $16.60
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) - down 24% at $4.94
- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) - down 21% at $8.27
- Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSIX) - down 20% at $64.25
- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (CLPT) - down 17% at $15.00
