In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) - up 122% at $4.88 Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) - up 27% at $78.75 JFrog Ltd. (FROG) - up 26% at $59.60 FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) - up 19% at $8.97 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) - up 18% at $4.59 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) - up 17% at $11.31 Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) - up 16% at $255.10 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) - up 13% at $14.72 Abacus Global Management, Inc. (ABL) - up 12% at $5.95 GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) - up 9% at $27.80

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Davis Commodities Limited (DTCK) - down 65% at $2.23 Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN) - down 46% at $2.19 Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI) - down 35% at $4.00 Energys Group Limited (ENGS) - down 30% at $2.77 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) - down 27% at $8.89 Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) - down 24% at $16.60 Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) - down 24% at $4.94 AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) - down 21% at $8.27 Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSIX) - down 20% at $64.25 ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (CLPT) - down 17% at $15.00

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:15 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.