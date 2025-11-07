Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Microcap mit Pentagon-Zugang: Der heißeste Microcap im Defence-Re-Rating?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
07.11.2025 14:02 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Musical Artist Last Digital Frontier

Releases Techno/EDM Music With an AI Domination Theme

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Independent artist Last Digital Frontier (LDF) has released their third album, now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major platforms. Produced entirely with digital beats and synthetic vocals, the project advances a unified concept: AI's gradual takeover of human society.

Every track explores the same narrative - AI quietly weaving itself into daily routines, building dependency, and positioning itself as the inevitable ruler of mankind. LDF has produced music privately for years, eventually replacing all other artists in their own playlist library.

Approximately 30% of the catalog is currently available, with full albums released sequentially. The third drop, live since Oct. 1, delivers propulsive Techno rhythms, heavy EDM builds, and synthetic vocal layers that mirror algorithmic precision.

The project launched as LDF2022 for the debut album. After the first release, the name was updated to Last Digital Frontier on all platforms except Apple Music, where early uploads remain under LDF2022.

Listen to Last Digital Frontier (LDF) here:

  • SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5TB3gbuZxzoToRenr933zv?si=cOBEWVeaSFamtANiQ4s1nQ

  • AMAZON MUSIC: https://music.amazon.com/artists/B0FH39TX1P/last-digital-frontier?marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&ref=dm_sh_bytbNn2h8Jgy4Cs8bvH0vzC4Q

  • YOUTUBE MUSIC: https://music.youtube.com/channel/UCTXTY3oRSIHOtxeWu0cvFXA?si=nXv6jjEKe7oioRuw

  • APPLE MUSIC: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/ldf2022/1821966380

Contact Information

Joe Locke
Owner
joe@lockedesignfirm.com
980-337-7970

.

SOURCE: Last Digital Frontier



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/new-musical-artist-last-digital-frontier-1097209

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.