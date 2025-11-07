UniDoc Health Corp.: UniDoc to Exhibit at ANCI 2025 in Bologna, November 12-14

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF) ("UniDoc" or the "Company") will attend and exhibit at the 42nd Annual ANCI Assembly in Bologna, Italy, from November 12-14, 2025.

ANCI is the national association of Italian municipalities. The annual assembly convenes mayors and municipal leaders from across Italy. UniDoc will be present at BolognaFiere with an exhibit at Booth #164-166.

The 42nd Annual ANCI Assembly will take place at BolognaFiere in Bologna, Italy from November 12-14, 2025. The assembly draws municipal decision-makers and national institutions. In prior editions, it has included addresses from the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister, together with participation by central government ministries. Background information: https://www.anci.it/.

Attendance at ANCI follows Italy's designation of the UniDoc H3 Health Cube as preferred equipment for eHealth initiatives. The designation led to initial orders and deployments in Italy, including the Municipality of Aliano.

"ANCI gathers the leaders who plan and fund local services," said Tony Baldassarre, UniDoc's Chief Executive Officer. "Our objective in Bologna is simple: meet with municipalities, demonstrate the H3 Health Cube, and align deployments with local care priorities across Italy."

Parties wishing to schedule a meeting during the show can contact UniDoc at info@unidoctor.com.

Dates: November 12-14, 2025 | Location: BolognaFiere, Bologna, Italy | Booth: #164-166

Marketing Engagement Update

Further to the Company's news release of April 3, 2025, the Company is also pleased to announce it and Rumble Strip Media Inc. ("Rumble") have agreed to extend the term of its previously marketing engagement (the "Original Engagement") to provide certain social media, marketing, and consulting services to UniDoc (the "Services") for an additional period of three months beginning on November 10, 2025 (the "Extended Term"). The Services may include investor relations activities within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE. No additional consideration above the US $500,000 payable to Rumble as announced in the Company's April 3, 2025 news release announcing the Original Engagement is payable to Rumble in connection with the renewed term. Due to market factors, the Company and Rumble paused the Original Engagement while there were still funds left in the marketing budget payable to Rumble and are now restarting the same Services in connection with the Extended Term until the remaining marketing budget is expended and the Extended Term expires. Rumble and its principal are arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, Rumble does not own, control, or direct any securities of the Company. Rumble Strip Media Inc. (Address: #893 250-997 Seymour St, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6B 3M1; Email: info@rumblestrip.ca; Phone: 604-800-8824) is a Vancouver-based media and consulting firm.

