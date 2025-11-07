Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - AIP Asset Management, a leading Canadian alternative investment firm, is thrilled to announce that the AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP has been named among the top three overall hedge funds in Canada for a second year in a row.

The AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund placed second among nearly 300 nominated funds as Best Overall Hedge Fund, at the prestigious 2025 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards - an award it was nominated and placed first for in 2024.

The AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund won in three separate categories:

Best Overall Hedge Fund 2025 (#2)

Best 10-Year Average Annual Return (#1)

Best 10-Year Average Annual Return Sharpe Ratio (#1)

"We are incredibly honored to once again be recognized by the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards across three distinct categories," said Jay Bala, founder, CEO and senior portfolio manager at AIP Asset Management.

"These nominations are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and they reflect our consistent focus on generating superior risk-adjusted returns and capital protection", added Alex Kanayev, co-founder and Chairman of AIP.

The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, presented annually by Alternative IQ, celebrate excellence in the Canadian hedge fund industry, recognizing the top performers across various strategies and time horizons. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds. For the full Directory of Canadian Hedge Funds, including performance data, check here: THE Canadian Hedge Fund Directory - Alternative IQ.

About AIP Asset Management

AIP Asset Management is an independently owned Canadian alternative investment firm specializing in private credit as well as private, pre-IPO investments. With a focus on convertible private debt as well as customized special managed accounts, AIP Asset Management is dedicated to providing sophisticated investment solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of institutional, financial advisors and high-net-worth clients.

