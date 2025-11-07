Italy's 2026 budget law limits its "superammortamento" fiscal incentive to European-made heterojunction (HJT) and tandem perovskite solar panels. Experts say the move gives Italian manufacturer 3Sun a strategic advantage and warn that the exclusion of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and back-contact (BC) technologies could distort competition and create market inefficiencies.From pv magazine Italy With the publication of the 2026 budget law, the Italian government has introduced changes to the "superammortamento" fiscal incentive, which encourages companies to invest in new business ...

