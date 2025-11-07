Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women's health and wellness, principally in breast aesthetics and reconstruction, today announced its participation in the Jefferies 2025 London Healthcare Conference.

Peter Caldini, Chief Executive Officer, and Raj Denhoy, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. GMT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Establishment Labs investor relations website at https://investors.establishmentlabs.com/. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the same website following the completion of the event.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical device company dedicated to improving women's health and wellness in breast aesthetics and reconstruction through the power of science, engineering, and technology. The Company offers a portfolio of solutions for breast health, breast aesthetics, and breast reconstruction in over 90 countries. With over four million Motiva® devices delivered to plastic and reconstructive surgeons since 2010, the Company's products have created a new standard for safety and patient satisfaction. The company's minimally invasive platform consists of Mia Femtech®, a unique minimally invasive experience for breast harmonization, and Preservé®, a breast tissue preserving and minimally invasive technology for breast augmentation, revision augmentation and mastopexy augmentation. GEM® is a next generation minimally invasive system for gluteal ergonomic modeling currently undergoing an IRB approved pivotal study. The Motiva Flora® tissue expander is used to improve outcomes in breast reconstruction following breast cancer and is the only regulatory-approved expander in the world with an integrated port using radio-frequency technology that is MRI conditional. Zensor is an RFID technology platform used to safely identify implantable devices from outside the body, and includes the company's first biosensor Zenº, currently part of an IRB approved pivotal study to measure core breast temperature. These solutions are supported by over 200 patent applications in 20 separate patent families worldwide and over 100 scientific and clinical studies and publications in peer reviewed journals. Establishment Labs manufactures at two facilities in Costa Rica compliant with all applicable regulatory standards under ISO13485:2016 and FDA 21 CFR 820. Please visit our website for additional information at www.establishmentlabs.com.

