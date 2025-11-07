PolTREG S.A.: Dr. Adrian Bot joins Immuthera to support the company with his unique experience in commercialization of groundbreaking cell therapies

Dr. Adrian Bot joins Immuthera to support the company with his unique experience in commercialization of groundbreaking cell therapies

Dr. Adrian Bot, a renowned biopharmaceutical founder and scientist, has joined Immuthera's Board of Directors to strengthen its pipeline development and commercialization efforts.

Immuthera, operating in the United States, is a wholly owned subsidiary of PolTREG S.A. a leader in innovative immune therapies with focus on regulatory T cell technologies. In addition, Dr. Bot will serve as Scientific Advisor of PolTREG S.A., leveraging his experience in development and commercialization of novel cell and gene therapies.

Dr. Bot brings 27 years of experience in the U.S. biopharmaceutical industry, spanning discovery, preclinical and clinical development, translational medicine and product life cycle management in commercial setting. He spent over half of his professional career developing first-in-class or best-in-class CAR T cell products.

Dr. Bot was the founding CSO and EVP of R&D for Capstan Therapeutics, a company developing in vivo mRNA-based CAR-T therapies. He helped secure $165 million in financing for Capstan and then participated in the company's sale to AbbVie for $2.1 billion in 2025.

Dr. Bot held leadership positions at Kite Pharma, where he contributed to the success of Yescarta and Tecartus, CAR-T cell therapies for Oncology. The company was acquired by Gilead for $11.9 billion in 2017.





Dr. Adrian Bot, M.D., Ph.D., was the founding Chief Scientific Officer and EVP of R&D for Capstan Therapeutics, a company focused on the development of in vivo CAR-T therapies. Prior to this, he held leadership positions at Kite Pharma, before and after the acquisition by Gilead Sciences, where he contributed to the development and approvals of Yescarta® and Tecartus®, the first autologous CAR-T cell therapies for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and other indications. He obtained his M.D. from the University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Timisoara in Romania in 1993 and his Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York in 1998. He was also a Guest Scientist at Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California andauthored or co-authored over 100 scientific publications.

In addition to his expertise and network of scientific collaborators in areas relevant to PolTREG and Immuthera , Dr. Bot possesses unique experience in the development and commercialization of groundbreaking therapies integrating gene medicines and cellular technologies. He participated in numerous financing rounds and two major acquisitions, in companies where he served as Chief Scientific Officer. Under his leadership, Capstan secured $165 million in financing and was subsequently acquired by AbbVie for $2.1 billion in 2025. Capstan's primary assets included its in vivo CAR-T therapy candidate, CPTX2309, and its patented lipid nanoparticle platform technology, used for mRNA delivery and cell engineering. At Kite Pharma, he was instrumental in the scientific leadership and translational development of Yescarta® and Tecartus®, groundbreaking cell gene therapies that target and destroy cancer cells using the patient's own modified CAR-T immune cells. Yescarta® was the second CAR-T therapy approved by the FDA and the first one for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and shortly before marketing approval, Kite was acquired by Gilead Sciences for $11.9 billion in 2017.

" PolTREG is a global leader in the development of T-regulatory cell products with over 12 years of clinical experience in over 100 patients. This data set in autoimmune disease patients is a unique strength in our rapidly evolving field of cell therapies. This experience has been utilized as a springboard to design and advance an array of products and technologies such as CAR-engineered Tregs, and multi-edited, allogeneic CAR-Tregs. Innovative therapies based on induction and augmentation of immune regulatory mechanisms are needed to more effectively treat autoimmune diseases with complex etiopathogenesis. I am very excited to help Immuthera and PolTREG S.A. advance and commercialize transformative therapies based on engineered Tregulatory cells, for patients in need. We are traversing an inflexion point for the field and I have high confidence in the leadership team under Dr. Piotr Trzonkowski as they are well positioned for a US expansion." - comments Dr. Adrian Bot.

"Dr. Bot is a seasoned, accomplished, and well respected leader in the evolving field of cell and gene therapies. I'm very pleased that our team will be strengthened by such a distinguished name. He has twice played a key role in developing breakthrough innovations in cell therapy, specifically in CAR-T cell engineering and in-vivo technology. The significance of these technologies has been validated by the market through the acquisitions of Kite Pharma and Capstan by global pharmaceutical leaders. Both transactions remain among the largest in the industry to date. We share the vision that T regulatory cells, reinforced by the recent Nobel Prize awarded for their discovery, represent the next frontier in cell therapies for patients with autoimmunity and other disease indications. Dr. Bot's experience and innovative scientific and business approach will be invaluable on our journey to ultimately commercialize Tregulatory cell therapies. We look forward to Dr. Bot's input and guidance as we bring our therapies into the US and continue to develop next-generation Treg and Treg-based therapies." - says Prof. Piotr Trzonkowski, founder and CEO of PolTREG S.A.

PolTREG is intensifying its presence in the American market. In recent months, it has built Immuthera's Scientific Advisory Board, staffed by internationally renowned American key opinion leaders. PolTREG's partners include Kinexum Services LLC, which is supporting PolTREG with FDA Clinical, Manufacturing, and Regulatory strategy for the United States along with an exclusive collaboration with Antion Biosciences, with whom it is developing a new generation of multi-edited, allogeneic, CAR-Treg therapies.

About PolTREG:

PolTREG is a global leader in developing autoimmune therapies based on T-regulatory cells (Tregs). Its lead product, PTG-007, autologous Treg treatment for early-onset Type-1 Diabetes (T1D) is ready for Phase 2/3 clinical testing, for which the company is seeking a partnership. PolTREG has established a robust platform encompassing a wide range of cell therapy approaches, including CAR-TREG, multi-edited, allogeneic CAR-Tregs, and In-vivo Antigen-Specific Tregs.

More at: https://poltreg.com/pl/

About Immuthera:

Immuthera is pioneering novel cell-based therapies for clinical development in the United States and Canada. Immuthera will be clinically developing assets initially developed by PolTREG under the US FDA regulatory framework and assets licensed from US institutions. Immuthera will have full access to PolTREG's Research and Development capabilities and asset pipeline. Immuthera is currently seeking investment to pursue the manufacture and clinical development of these assets in the United States.

More at: https://immuthera.bio/

Contact: ir@poltreg.com

Media contact:

Michal Wierzchowski, cc group

Tel.: +48 531 613 067

michal.wierzchowski@ccgroup.pl

IR contact:

Agata Dzieciolowska, cc group

Tel.: +48 606 205 119

agata.dzieciolowska@ccgroup.pl