Ten (10) trenches were excavated, totalling 809 metres. A total of 169 samples were collected, of which 12 exceeded 0.50 g/t Au* (see Table 1). Trench T25-10 yielded notable results, including samples with up to 19.55 g/t Au and 3.32% Cu*, as well as 5.64 g/t Au and 2.32% Cu*. Further south along the Ramsay Brook Fault, sampling showed values of 9.05 g/t Au, 2.71 g/t Au, 1.62 g/t Au, and 1.04 g/t Au* (Figure 1). *The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not reflect the actual metal content of the mineralized zone.

These sampling results provide compelling evidence that the Ramsay Brook Fault ("RBF") is highly prospective for significant gold mineralization. It could host a major gold-bearing trend stretching over at least two (2) kilometres. Additional fieldwork will further assess and delineate the extent and continuity of the gold mineralization along the RBF, as it becomes a priority exploration target within the Williams Brook Project.

Figure 1. Location of 2025 grab sampling at Jonpol

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3398/273567_e659784eb442cba5_001full.jpg

Table 1. Assay Highlights of 2025 surface sampling at Jonpol

Project Trench utm_X utm_Y Sample Au (g/t) Cu (%) Jonpol T25-10 686256 5271286 K213520 19.55 3.32 Jonpol T25-05 687313 5271765 K212201 9.05 0.01 Jonpol T25-10 686242 5271305 K213528 5.64 2.32 Jonpol T25-10 686256 5271288 K213508 3.27 0.92 Jonpol T25-06 686991 5271527 K212223 2.71 0.05 Jonpol T25-05 687311 5271766 K212202 1.62 0.00 Jonpol T25-10 686260 5271284 K213512 1.14 0.31 Jonpol T25-07 686052 5271020 K212240 1.04 0.00 Jonpol T25-06 687044 5271483 K212232 0.93 0.00 Jonpol T25-06 687046 5271481 K212231 0.68 0.00 Jonpol T25-06 686987 5271532 K212220 0.55 0.00 Jonpol T25-06 686990 5271528 K212222 0.52 0.00 Jonpol T25-05 687305 5271770 K212206 0.31 0.07 Jonpol T25-05 687307 5271769 K212204 0.31 0.00 Jonpol T25-04 687563 5271986 K212185 0.22 0.00 Jonpol T25-02 687534 5271966 K212169 0.17 0.01 Jonpol T25-07 686053 5271018 K212242 0.16 0.00 Jonpol T25-02 687532 5271961 K212170 0.16 0.00 Jonpol T25-10 686245 5271303 K213523 0.16 0.19 Jonpol T25-01 687501 5271929 K212155 0.15 0.00 Jonpol T25-02 687537 5271966 K212168 0.14 0.00 Jonpol T25-10 686246 5271301 K213522 0.01 0.51 Jonpol T25-10 686249 5271299 K213503 0.00 0.24 Jonpol T25-10 686244 5271303 K213524 0.00 0.23

About the Jonpol Property

The Jonpol gold property is located approximately 20 km from Puma's Lynx Gold Zone and 5 km northwest of the Murray Brook Deposit - the largest undeveloped polymetallic asset in New Brunswick, now owned by Canadian Copper (CSE: CCI), a subsidiary created by Puma Exploration. The Jonpol Property has seen limited historical exploration. In 2021, Puma completed a VTEM heliborne geophysical survey over the area, followed by a series of early-stage exploration programs marking the first systematic work on the property in decades.

The property is predominantly underlain by sedimentary rocks intruded by mafic to intermediate intrusions. The Petit Rocher Group, composed of Upper Silurian sedimentary rocks, covers most of the property and is bounded to the north by the regional Rocky Brook-Millstream Fault. At the southwestern margin, the Devonian Ramsay Brook Gabbro intrusion marks an important geological boundary.

Structural mapping reveals four major NE-SW faults on the property, with most gold showings located near these faults or adjacent intrusive rocks, indicating strong structural control over mineralization. Historical data compilation has identified parallel gold-bearing trends aligned with fault zones and contacts between dikes and sedimentary units. Mafic dikes with gold mineralization have been mapped along magnetic anomalies in the eastern, central, and northwestern property areas. Together, these factors highlight a robust structural framework and suggest significant gold potential along a regional trend.

Jonpol's 2025 exploration program focused on investigating and revisiting historical gold showings, employing Puma's established exploration techniques. Grab samples taken from trenches dug between 1985 and 1988 reported gold grades of up to 17.1 g/t Au, 14.8 g/t Au, 10.6 g/t Au, 6.8 g/t Au, 5.1 g/t Au, and 3.4 g/t Au. *The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralization. Previous diamond drilling efforts yielded results including 1.13 g/t Au across 12.0 m, 1.37 g/t Au across 6.0 m, 1.37 g/t Au over 1.4 m, 3.89 g/t Au for 1.0 m, and 2.78 g/t Au over 1.5 m.

The mineralized quartz-carbonate veinlets at the contact between an altered gabbro and the silicified sedimentary unit also contain abundant copper oxides (azurite and malachite) and visible chalcopyrite crystals, highlighting the strong potential for copper on the property.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Mr. Dominique Gagné, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

On-site quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) measures

Grab samples are bagged, sealed and sent to ALS CHEMEX in Moncton, New Brunswick, where each sample is crushed and pulped before being fire-assayed (Au-ICP21). The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage for further work or verification as needed. As part of its QA/QC program, the Company inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to standards, blanks, and duplicates. All samples over 10 g/t gold are analyzed with a gravity finish (Au-GRA22). Check assays are routinely performed for samples with visible gold to ascertain the gold content of the mineralization zone.

About the Williams Brook Project

The Williams Brook Project (40,225 ha), optioned to Kinross Gold Corp (see October 24, 2024, News Release), comprises the Williams Brook Property, the Jonpol Property and the Portage Property. To earn a 65% interest in the project, Kinross can finance a minimum of $16.75 million in exploration expenditures over the next five years (including a firm commitment of $2 million with at least 5,000 metres of drilling in the first 18 months).

About Puma's Assets in New Brunswick

Puma has accumulated an impressive portfolio of prospective gold landholdings strategically located close to roads and infrastructure in Northern New Brunswick, including the Williams Brook Project and the new McKenzie Gold Project. Both are located near the Rocky Brook Millstream Fault ("RBMF"), a major regional structure formed during the Appalachian Orogeny and a significant control for gold deposition in the region. Puma's work to date has focused on the Williams Brook property, but prospecting and surface exploration work on its other properties have confirmed their potential for significant gold mineralization.

About Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying and developing a pipeline of precious metals projects in New Brunswick, near Canada's Renowned Bathurst Mining Camp. Puma has a long history in Northern New Brunswick, having worked on regional projects for over 15 years. Puma's successful exploration methodology, which combines traditional prospecting methods with detailed trenching and cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, has been instrumental in facilitating an understanding of the region's geology and associated mineralized systems. Armed with geophysical surveys, geochemical data, and consultants' expertise, Puma has developed a cost-effective exploration tool to discover gold at shallow depths and maximize drilling results.

