The Choiseul Institute has unveiled a new strategic note titled "Morocco 2035: From Economic Emergence to Strategic Influence" presented during the Choiseul Africa Business Forum held on November 4-5 in Rabat. Authored by Yasmina Asrarguis, Research Fellow at Princeton University, the paper provides an in-depth analysis of Morocco's structural transformation since 1999 under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, and outlines the nation's development prospects toward 2035.

The report identifies the key domestic drivers behind Morocco's sustained development trajectory. The first is a strong foundation of infrastructure and connectivity, forming the backbone of industrialization and regional integration. Over the past two decades, Morocco's large-scale investments have turned the country into a leading African logistics hub. The Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline, set to cross thirteen West African countries, symbolizes this ambition for interconnection, with first deliveries expected by 2029.

The second driver lies in the industrial upgrading of the economy. As Africa's leading automobile producer, exporting more than 700,000 vehicles each year, Morocco is now preparing for the era of electromobility. The emergence of a domestic battery industry reflects the country's determination to anticipate global energy transitions and adapt to new European market requirements, particularly in light of carbon taxation policies.

Finally, the strengthening of the social state marks a decisive shift toward a more inclusive model. The universalization of social protection and the rollout of direct financial assistance programs demonstrate Morocco's commitment to linking economic growth with social justice and long-term sustainability.

Challenges Ahead

The note also underscores that achieving this vision will depend on Morocco's ability to tackle several key challenges: ensuring sustainable water and resource management, reducing regional inequalities, creating skilled employment for youth, and maintaining resilience amid global geopolitical and energy tensions. "The philosophy of action that emerges from this paper mirrors Morocco's defining strengths: macroeconomic and institutional stability, world-class infrastructure, and the challenge of deepening national solidarity in a context of strong growth," explains Yasmina Asrarguis.

About Institut Choiseul

Institut Choiseul is an independent, nonpartisan think and do tank dedicated to analyzing major economic issues and connecting the next generation of business leaders. Positioned at the intersection of the business community and strategic research, the Institute offers a platform for both public and private decision-makers to network, promote their initiatives, and engage in forward-looking discussions on emerging global economic trends.

