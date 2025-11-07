Digital payments veteran Rachelle Alexis Lim now spearheads MultiSafepay's operational strategy as it brings its innovative omnichannel payment platform to businesses of all sizes across Europe, driving inclusive growth for SMEs.

Founder, Olaf Geurs, who has led MultiSafepay for nearly three decades will remain Chief Technology Officer and hold his position on the board of directors. In this role he will remain instrumental to driving innovation.

Since the start of its strategic partnership with global payment and digitisation provider Antom, MultiSafepay's transaction volume has nearly doubled, and its merchant base has increased by over a quarter.

MultiSafepay, a leading European payment service provider, today announces that Rachelle Alexis Lim has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MultiSafepay.

Rachelle Alexis Lim is appointed CEO of MultiSafepay.

In her new role, Lim oversees the overall business strategy and operations of MultiSafepay, leading the company to serve a fast-growing client base of SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) in Europe, leveraging innovative solutions to drive their inclusive growth. She now also sits on its board of directors, following approval from the Dutch central bank, De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB).

Founder Olaf Geurs, who has served as CEO since establishing MultiSafepay in 1999, will remain Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Geurs will continue to serve on the board of directors, where he and the other existing members will be joined by Lim. In his new capacity, Geurs will continue to drive innovation and oversee the company's technologies.

"Leading MultiSafepay has been an incredible journey for nearly three decades," said Geurs. "With Rachelle's exceptional leadership and through our partnership with Antom, we are well positioned for the future. I'll be working with her closely, while dedicating my focus to our technology, to ensure our innovative spirit continues to drive our success."

"Rachelle is a fintech veteran, she has been instrumental in establishing Antom's merchant payment services across European and UK markets. Through strategic business initiatives including a cornerstone collaboration with MultiSafepay, she has significantly expanded the company's presence in Europe and fuelled strong overall growth," Geurs further remarked.

Since MultiSafepay began its strategic partnership with Antom, it has processed nearly double the amount of transactions and its merchant base has increased by over a quarter. Its POS and omnichannel offering now accounts for a tenth of its total volume, underscoring the strong market demand for solutions that were once reserved for the largest players.

Lim brings extensive leadership experience to MultiSafepay, from her role of General Manager, EMEA at Antom. Prior to that, as Executive Director at 2C2P, the Filipina leader drove a pivotal expansion by scaling the company's operations and establishing strategic partnerships in her home country and across Asia. Her earlier role as Head of Products for Global Payments Asia Pacific saw her lead successful product launches across POS, eCommerce, and integrated solutions.

"I am thrilled to lead MultiSafepay and build upon the incredible foundation which Olaf has created," Lim said. "We will focus on empowering SMEs across Europe with the innovative yet simplified payment solutions MultiSafepay is recognised for, which will help drive inclusive growth for businesses of all sizes."

"Under Olaf's visionary leadership, MultiSafepay has grown into the industry leader it is today. I look forward to scaling the business alongside Olaf in his new role as CTO as we supercharge MultiSafepay's growth and deliver even greater value to SMEs," Lim concluded.

Gary Liu, General Manager of Antom, said, "MultiSafepay and Antom have developed a powerful synergy in our mission to provide SMEs with reliable and efficient omnichannel payment solutions. I'm delighted that Rachelle's been appointed to lead MultiSafepay into its next chapter, her leadership will be instrumental in deepening our partnership and delivering an innovative product suite that empowers the European business community."

As part of Antom, Ant International's leading merchant payment and digitisation services provider, MultiSafepay serves over 20,000 businesses across eCommerce, hospitality, retail and entertainment sectors in countries including the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Spain. In July 2024, Ant International, headquartered in Singapore, acquired MultiSafepay and has helped accelerate its business, driving innovation for the merchants it serves.

About MultiSafepay

MultiSafepay is a leading European payment service provider, combining decades of expertise with powerful in-house technology to help every business grow faster and compete with confidence, no matter their size or ambition.

By levelling the playing field in payments, we offer European businesses a simple, flexible solution for online, in-person, and unified payments, all through a single platform and integration. With a personal approach to payments, we optimize success rates, reduce complexity, and help your business do more, and earn more.

To learn more, please visit https://www.multisafepay.com/.

About Antom

Ant International's Antom is the leading payment and digitisation services provider for merchants around the world. It offers unified, vertical-specific digital payment solutions to serve businesses of all sizes. Antom supports merchants to integrate over 300 payment methods, enabling them to connect with consumers in more than 200 markets, with the flexibility to accept payments in more than 100 currencies. Beyond payments, it provides digital marketing solutions and merchant digitisation services to help merchant streamline operations and enhance customer engagement.

To learn more, please visit https://www.antom.com/.

