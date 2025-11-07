

A fresh roster of innovators, and increased sums of investment, had global innovators eyeing Hong Kong's I&T capabilities HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2025 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has successfully concluded EPIC 2025 Presented by Cathay and HSBC. Ideas took flight at today's Grand Finale; NEU Battery Materials brought home the Overall Championship and won the Green Tech track with the world's first patented electrochemical recycling of lithium batteries. The flagship startup competition is an annual innovation and technology (I&T) mega event in Asia hosted at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal - once a gateway to the skies and now a launchpad for tomorrow's tech pioneers.



HKSTP Crowns NEU Battery Materials from Singapore as EPIC 2025 Overall Champion

This year's EPIC has set multiple new precedents. Investment funding for the competition doubled, totalling US $105M with US $240,000 in cash prizes. Additionally, a record-breaking 1,200+ applications were submitted, with a remarkable 87% from non-local startups spanning over 70 economies. The top 100 tech companies were featured at the Grand Finale, with 28 economies represented and 85% of the top 100 being non-local, this year's competition was the most globally diverse to date.



Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of Hong Kong SAR, said, "One thing is crystal clear, EPIC has grown into an iconic global innovation event. And the beauty of EPIC isn't just about crowning winners. It's about giving founders and dreamers a stage to share their ideas, ambitions, and vision for the future."



Dr Sunny Chai, Chairman of HKSTP said "We are turning Hong Kong's connectivity into momentum, helping ideas move and scale across borders. EPIC 2025 is a testament to this where entrepreneurs get to connect with emerging markets and business opportunities, enthusiastic investors and partners, as well as the future of world-class I&T ecosystems."



NEU Battery Materials claimed the title of Overall Champion, also winning the Green Tech track. Founder & CEO Bryan Oh expressed excitement and gratitude, saying: "It's really 60 seconds that changes your life. The network that EPIC has brought us is immense, as is the ecosystem that they've introduced." The Singaporean startup focuses on climatech solutions, introduces the world's first patented electrochemical recycling of lithium batteries.



KA Imaging Inc from Canada was named the winner for Digital Health Tech track, for their Spectral X-ray system that identifies and separates soft tissues and bones, the first of its kind.



Belli was crowned for its FinTech track solution, the Singaporean startup focuses on aviation software that addresses the issue of 85% of airline flights wasting cargo space.



The ninth edition of EPIC was supported by Co-Title Sponsors Cathay, Hong Kong's world-leading airline and premium lifestyle brand, and HSBC, global bank for innovators, with Digital Health Tech Sponsor Takeda, a multinational pharmaceutical company, and Hospitality Sponsor Regal Hotels International, a distinguished hotel group.



EPIC Week facilitated over 200 business and investment matching sessions, empowering startups to engage with visionary partners and investors. These matching sessions allow participants to explore and pursue the many opportunities across Asia's dynamic markets. Prior to pitching at the Grand Finale, semi-finalists were greeted with the EPIC Week, consisting of a Tech Spotlight showcase and a Greater Bay Area Exploration tour, helping foster a better understanding of the capabilities, markets, and opportunities in the GBA.



Hong Kong has firmly established itself as a global hub for innovation. Together with Shenzhen and Guangzhou, the city has been ranked the World's no. 1 Innovation Cluster in the 2025 Global Innovation Index, according to the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO). Hong Kong's innovation ecosystem provides the ideal launchpad for Chinese startups to go global. It also allows international startups to access the formidable markets of the Greater Bay Area, which boast world-class technology, supply chain, and manufacturing capabilities.



Winners List and Prizes:



Overall Champion:NEU Battery Materials

US$60,000 cash prize

Digital Heath Tech Winner:KA Imaging Inc

US$20,000 cash prize

FinTech Winner:Belli

US$20,000 cash prize

Green Tech Winner:NEU Battery Materials

US$20,000 cash prize



Top 12 Finalists (each received US$10,000 cash prize):



Company Name

Economics

Digital Health Tech

E-Sense Innovation & Technology Limited

Hong Kong

Eyerising international

Australia

KA Imaging Inc

Canada

Re:Pair Genomics Inc.

Canada





FinTech



Bankuish

United States

Belli

Singapore

Cambio Limited (Energent.AI)

United Arab Emirates

RealKey

United States





Green Tech



CERT Systems

Canada

NEU Battery Materials

Singapore

Soteria Battery Innovation Group

United States

YSL&C Ltd (OKOsix)

Hong Kong



Top 100 Semi-Finalists Breakdown:



By Tech Track

Percentage

Digital Health Tech

34%

FinTech

33%

Green Tech

33%





By Region

Percentage

America

24%

APAC

26%

Europe

30%

Hong Kong

15%

Mainland China

5%



Visit epic.hkstp.org for more information on EPIC 2025.

