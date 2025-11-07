Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX), a U.S.-based ocean exploration leader advancing critical-mineral resource development, announces that it has submitted an Unsolicited Request for Lease Sale of Marine Mineral Exploration and Development Rights to the U.S. Department of the Interior's (DOI) Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM). Odyssey's request is among the first under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA) of 1953 in U.S. jurisdiction under BOEM's oversight.

The proposed lease area, located within the U.S. outer continental shelf (OCS) off the Mid-Atlantic coast, is highly prospective for heavy mineral sands rich in titanium, zirconium, rare earth elements (REEs), and phosphate. Together, these materials are critical to U.S. national defense, domestic manufacturing, and food security underpinning U.S. manufacturing and agriculture-from aerospace alloys and smartphones to medical devices and fertilizers. Additionally, offshore sand and gravel resources from the recovery process can support coastal resiliency efforts.

"U.S. waters hold tremendous strategic resource potential, and if Odyssey is successful in obtaining the proposed lease, it will represent another step in Odyssey's strategy to expand its diverse portfolio and unlock new seafloor resource opportunities," said Mark Gordon, Chairman and CEO of Odyssey Marine Exploration. "We're seeing unprecedented momentum and funding from the U.S. government to advance projects that strengthen our critical mineral supply chains. Specifically, the U.S. is focused on developing ocean resources. Odyssey is well positioned to align private-sector innovation with public-sector support to secure America's access to the materials that power our economy, strengthen our defenses, and support American jobs."

If BOEM grants the requested lease sale at the conclusion of its process and Odyssey obtains the development rights, Odyssey's project will commence with the collection of comprehensive environmental and geological data to inform responsible resource assessment and project design. If the project advances to recovery, operations will utilize shallow-water dredging, a well-established and extensively studied method already used regularly worldwide for navigation and coastal resilience, implemented in ways that mitigate potential impacts. Odyssey carefully selected the proposed lease area to avoid sensitive habitats, marine protected areas, and active maritime zones, as well as to respect conservation areas.

"Odyssey looks forward to working closely with BOEM and engaging constructively with various interested stakeholders throughout their review process. If we are successful in obtaining a lease, we also will work cooperatively to ensure that this project advances in a responsible, transparent, and science-based manner," added Mr. Gordon.

Odyssey brings more than three decades of ocean exploration experience, including over 15 years dedicated to marine mineral research and development, to this project. Since 2021, Odyssey has been pre-qualified by BOEM to hold mineral leases.

If Odyssey obtains a lease, its capability to advance a project will be enhanced by the company's recent collaboration agreement with Great Lakes Dredge Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD), the nation's largest dredging contractor and a trusted federal partner for coastal restoration and resilience projects. GLDD has completed extensive work within the Chesapeake Bay and surrounding areas, maintaining more than 300 miles of navigation channels critical to regional and national commerce. The company's projects have removed tens of millions of cubic yards of material while supporting beneficial reuse for ecosystem restoration, such as the Paul S. Sarbanes Ecosystem Restoration Project at Poplar Island.

About Great Lakes Dredging and Dock

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Great Lakes Dredge Dock Company (GLDD) is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States and has a long history of executing significant international projects. GLDD owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprising approximately 200 specialized vessels. In 2021, Great Lakes formed an Offshore Energy sector, a strategic growth area for the company. Safety is a core value at GLDD, and the Incident Injury-Free® (IIF®) safety approach management program is integrated into all aspects of its culture. The company is committed to a work environment where employee safety is paramount.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) is a global leader in ocean exploration with over 30 years of experience. The company is committed to the sustainable and responsible discovery, validation, and advancement of seafloor critical mineral projects. Its diversified portfolio spans subsea phosphate deposits for fertilizers and polymetallic nodules for battery metals-addressing global priorities from food security to energy and technology innovation. Offering comprehensive research, marine operations, and regulatory compliance support, Odyssey works with governments and seafloor rights holders worldwide. Odyssey develops its projects in collaboration with a global network of partners, academics, and industry professionals who share its commitment to environmentally sound solutions for obtaining minerals that address present and future global challenges. Learn more at www.odysseymarine.com.

Forward Looking Information

Odyssey Marine Exploration believes the information set forth in this Press Release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. Certain factors that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are set forth in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025. The financial and operating projections as well as estimates of mining assets are based solely on the assumptions developed by Odyssey that it believes are reasonable based upon information available to Odyssey as of the date of this release. All projections and estimates are subject to material uncertainties and should not be viewed as a prediction or an assurance of actual future performance. The validity and accuracy of Odyssey's projections will depend upon unpredictable future events, many of which are beyond Odyssey's control and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that Odyssey's assumptions will prove true or that its projected results will be achieved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251107572663/en/

Contacts:

Liz Shows

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc.

(813) 876-1776

lshows@odysseymarine.com