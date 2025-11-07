Eco Innovation Group, Inc: Eco Innovation Group Announces Letter of Intent to Merge with WRA Holdings, Inc., Advancing Costa Rica Infrastructure and Environmental Redevelopment Initiatives

NORTHRIDGE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Eco Innovation Group, Inc. ("ECOX" or the "Company"), today announced that it has executed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with WRA Holdings, Inc. ("WRA") to pursue a share-exchange merger under which WRA's operating business will merge into ECOX. The proposed transaction will align WRA's expansive infrastructure and environmental redevelopment projects in Costa Rica with ECOX's public-company framework and governance standards.

WRA's master plan includes a national railway and logistics corridor connecting Costa Rica's Costa Rica's northern and Caribbean regions, a new international airport, waste-to-energy facilities, water purification and coastal restoration programs, and regional medical infrastructure. Together, these initiatives are designed to modernize transportation, strengthen trade efficiency, and generate sustainable economic growth across the Caribbean Gateway region.

WRA's initial development phase encompasses two major projects representing approximately $800 million in planned infrastructure investment and an estimated $3 billion in projected gross revenues during the first five years of operation. These include a waste-to-energy facility in Abangares and a 50% participation interest in the Pacífico Railway Line, both forming integral components of Costa Rica's broader $3.8-$5 billion national rail and environmental redevelopment program.

"This merger marks an important new chapter for Eco Innovation Group," said Richard Hawkins, CEO of Eco Innovation Group. "WRA's vision represents a significant leap forward for Costa Rica's connectivity, energy resilience, and community development. It's exciting to watch ECOX enter this next phase of growth as we help enable WRA to realize its transformative infrastructure goals."

Cornel Alvarado, President and CEO of WRA Holdings, Inc., added, "Taking WRA public is a pivotal moment in our journey. It opens the door to broader partnerships, international investment, and the transparency needed to advance our national infrastructure mission. This step brings us closer to delivering lasting value for Costa Rica and its people."

ECOX maintains current financial filings, an active 15c2-11 status, and a strong governance foundation. The Company is not, and has never been, a shell issuer. Its sound share structure and regulatory standing make ECOX a strong candidate for the proposed merger and subsequent corporate developments, which are expected to include a name and ticker change upon completion of definitive agreements and required approvals.

The closing of any transaction remains subject to negotiation and execution of definitive documentation and customary conditions. Further details will be announced as they become available.

About WRA Holdings, Inc.

WRA Holdings, Inc. is a multinational infrastructure development company focused on public- and private-partnership projects that drive economic growth, environmental renewal, and urban redevelopment. The company's flagship Costa Rica initiative integrates national rail, airport and logistics systems, port revitalization, waste-to-energy conversion, clean-water programs, and healthcare infrastructure to build a cleaner, more connected nation and create long-term regional prosperity.

About Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTCID:ECOX) is a Nevada corporation focused on providing strategic advisory and compliance services tailored to micro-cap and small-cap public companies and private enterprises preparing to enter the public markets. ECOX bridges the gap between under-resourced issuers and capital markets access by structuring and supporting share-exchange mergers, public offerings, and other transactions that create pathways for growth and shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including statements regarding potential acquisitions, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, share cancellations, and future business operations. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the ability to complete acquisitions on favorable terms or at all; the ability to integrate acquired businesses successfully; risks inherent in the mining, energy storage, and infrastructure sectors; regulatory and permitting risks; market conditions; competitive factors; the ability to obtain financing; the ability to engage audit firms and complete audited financial statements; the ability to achieve and maintain compliance with SEC and exchange listing requirements; and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Investor Relations

ecoinnovations.info@gmail.com

SOURCE: Eco Innovation Group, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/eco-innovation-group-announces-letter-of-intent-to-merge-with-wr-1098049