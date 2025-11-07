Whirlpool Corporation Supports 2025 Carter Work Project Through BuildBetter With Whirlpool Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Whirlpool Corporation recently supported Habitat for Humanity's 39th Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Austin, Texas with grants for the construction of 10 net zero-energy ready homes through the BuildBetter with Whirlpool Program. The Carter Work Project honors President Carter's lifelong commitment to creating decent, affordable homes. This year, it brought together more than 1,000 volunteers from around the world to build 25 affordable, energy-efficient homes. The homes are in Whisper Valley, a sustainable living community, and the first large-scale, planned community in the U.S. to leverage geothermal energy to reduce energy consumption by up to 80 percent.

The BuildBetter with Whirlpool program was designed to support the construction of climate-resilient, energy-efficient homes, and to scale and implement best practices across the U.S. The 10 BuildBetter homes in the Whisper Valley community will use solar shingles, further reducing energy usage to achieve net zero performance. In addition to the grants, Whirlpool Corporation employees volunteered on-site, working side by side with Habitat homeowners, staff, volunteers, and partners to help construct these homes.

"The Jimmy Carter Work Project represents the best of collaboration, innovation and community spirit," said Marc Bitzer, Whirlpool Corporation chairman and CEO and member of the Habitat for Humanity International Board of Directors. "Through our BuildBetter with Whirlpool program, we are proud to help advance sustainable housing solutions that build long-term affordability into every home, with a focus on delivering high-quality, energy-efficient homes."

Since its launch in 2021, the BuildBetter with Whirlpool program has led to the construction of more than 260 climate-resilient and energy-efficient homes nationwide. These homes save homeowners an estimated 45 percent on energy costs compared to average new homes, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 15 percent per home. The goal of the program for the next two years is to deliver 50 net-zero energy or net-zero energy-ready homes with features such as solar panels, high-efficiency heating and cooling systems and energy and water efficient appliances based on the homeowner and geographic needs.

Whirlpool Corporation has an ongoing commitment to sustainable housing and community empowerment. In addition to the Carter Work Project in Austin, Whirlpool Corporation, Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County, and Indiana University's Kelley School of Business recently celebrated 15 years of collaboration in Bloomington, Ind. with the construction of five new net-zero homes in the Osage Place neighborhood. In addition, Whirlpool Corporation broke ground on "Project T," a transformative redevelopment initiative in Benton Harbor, Mich., also home to the company's global headquarters. This initiative will redevelop the site of the former Mercy Hospital to construct 14 duplex buildings, marking Phase One of a project that will deliver up to 77 new homes when complete and will help revitalize a Benton Harbor neighborhood.

For more than 25 years, Whirlpool has supported Habitat's mission to ensure families around the world have access to safe, decent and affordable housing. For more info about Whirlpool Corporation and its support for Habitat for Humanity, visit whirlpoolcorp.com/HfH.

