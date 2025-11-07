Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Microcap mit Pentagon-Zugang: Der heißeste Microcap im Defence-Re-Rating?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41PQW | ISIN: US30054Y1073 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOMMUNE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVOMMUNE INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.11.2025 15:00 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Evommune Rises in Trading Debut

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 7th

  • Equities are lower Friday morning after the major indices retreated Thursday in a volatile session. The S&P 500 shed 1.1% as signs of a cooling jobs market pushed down tech stocks and cryptocurrency.
  • Traders scooped up bonds amid bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates due to a softening labor market. The Central Bank has one final meeting scheduled this year in Mid-December.
  • NYSE IPO's Evommune and Grupo Aeromexico popped on their first day of trading yesterday. Evommune rallied 26% in its debut while Aeromexico rose 7.1%.

Opening Bell
PENCIL celebrates its 30th anniversary

Closing Bell
World Leaders in Data and AI (WLDA) celebrates the 2025 WLDA Summit

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2817101/NYSE_Nov_7_Market_Update.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5609335/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--evommune-rises-in-trading-debut-302608704.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.