pixiv Inc.: pixiv Announces 2025 Christmas Charity Partnership With Book Santa, a Social Welfare Project Providing Books to Children

For Every Christmas- or Book-Themed Novel or Essay Submitted, a Donation of 500 JPY!

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / pixiv Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "pixiv" Office: Shibuya, Tokyo; Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa) will be partnering with the children's book social welfare project Book Santa, operated by the NPO Charity Santa (office: Tokyo, Chiyoda ward, Representative Director: Natsuki Kiyosuke), by launching the pixiv Novel Children's Charity Project "Book Santa 2025." The project began in 2022 and is now in its fourth year.

BOOK SANTA 2025



Event page: https://www.pixiv.net/novel/contest/booksanta2025

Book Santa was launched in 2017 as a social welfare project aimed at delivering books to disadvantaged children throughout Japan who would be facing difficulties at Christmastime due to poverty, natural disasters, illness or other reasons.

For the pixiv Novel Children's Charity Project "Book Santa 2025" campaign, pixiv will donate 500 JPY to the NPO Charity Santa for each Christmas- or book-themed novel, essay, poetry, haiku or tanka posted by pixiv users with the campaign tag attached. The funds donated will be used for Charity Santa operational expenses and for purchasing books to give to children. More than 4,600 works were posted as part of the pixiv Novel Children's Charity Project campaigns from 2022 through 2024, earning a total of 2,300,000 JPY (approx. 15,000 USD) in donations.

This year, in addition to the usual Christmas theme, entries will also be accepted under the theme of books.

Writing from all participants will help connect children with new books. pixiv welcomes broad and enthusiastic participation.

pixiv Novel Children's Charity Project "Book Santa 2025"

For this event, pixiv is looking for novels, essays, poetry, haikus or tanka with a Christmas or book theme. Users can post their work on pixiv novels with the booksanta2025 tag, and pixiv Inc. will donate 500 JPY for each submission to the NPO Charity Santa.

Event page: https://www.pixiv.net/novel/contest/booksanta2025

Event period: From Friday, Nov. 7, to Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, 11:59 p.m. JST

Event theme:

Christmas: Works themed around Christmas, such as memories of Santa Claus, personal holiday experiences or stories about mysterious presents.

Books: Works themed around books, including memories of picture books received in childhood, introductions to life-changing books or fantasy stories about magical books found in a library.

*Entries that incorporate both themes are also welcome.

How to participate:

Write something that fits the theme, then post it to pixiv with the booksanta2025 tag attached.

About pixivhttps://www.pixiv.net

pixiv is a social networking service for creators, focused on fostering new connections through sharing creative work. It launched in September 2007 as a specialized service for posting and exchanging illustrations, manga, and novels, and operates under a philosophy dedicated to "accelerating creativity." Currently, pixiv has more than 100 million registered accounts.

pixiv Inc.https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Location: 4-23-5 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa

Business: Internet services

Established: July 25, 2005

Contact: info@pixiv.co.jp (Nishidoi and Nishida)

SOURCE: pixiv Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/pixiv-announces-2025-christmas-charity-partnership-with-book-sant-1092504