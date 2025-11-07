Anzeige
Florida CNA Online: FloridaCNAOnline.com Launches Fully Bilingual Program With Enhanced Curriculum for 2025

Florida's Longest-Running Online CNA Training Program Expands Access With Spanish-Language Content and Comprehensive Course Updates

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Florida CNA Online, Florida's longest-running fully online CNA preparation program, today announced a major curriculum overhaul featuring fully bilingual instruction in English and Spanish, along with enhanced learning tools designed to improve student outcomes.

Florida CNA Online Logo

Florida CNA Online Logo

The comprehensive program update includes newly recorded video instruction across all modules, full-length practice exams, interactive flashcards, and exam-day preparation checklists. The addition of complete Spanish-language content marks a significant expansion in accessibility for Florida's diverse healthcare workforce.

"We're breaking down language barriers that have prevented talented individuals from entering healthcare careers," said Jaime Arias, Harvard Business School graduate and founder of FloridaCNAOnline.com. "I've seen firsthand the incredible value CNAs bring to patient care. Many people have the compassion and skills needed for this work but couldn't commit to traditional four-week state approved in-person programs. Frankly, if I was feeling stuck in my career, I would do this without a doubt."

The enhanced program maintains FloridaCNAOnline.com's commitment to affordability and flexibility, with pricing starting at $199. Since 2009, the platform has helped thousands of students achieve their Certified Nursing Assistant certification through self-paced, 100% online instruction.

The updated curriculum covers over 30 essential CNA skills modules, including infection control, patient care, emergency procedures, and vital sign measurement. All content is now available in both English and Spanish, with synchronized subtitles and culturally relevant instruction.

Florida continues to face growing demand for qualified CNAs across hospitals, nursing homes, and home health agencies. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects continued growth in nursing assistant positions, making CNA certification an increasingly valuable career pathway.

Contact Information

Jaime Arias
President
support@floridacnaonline.com

.

SOURCE: Florida CNA Online



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/floridacnaonline.com-launches-fully-bilingual-program-with-enhanced-curriculum-for-2025-1097180

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
