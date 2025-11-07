Attorney Share Launches AI Lead Scoring to Help Attorneys Prioritize the Most Promising Case Opportunities

The new tool leverages advanced data modeling to assess lead quality in real time, allowing attorneys and case managers to focus on what matters most - engaging first with high-potential referrals.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Attorney Share, the leading referral and case exchange platform for attorneys, has announced the launch of AI Lead Scoring, a powerful new feature designed to help users quickly identify, prioritize, and act on the most promising case opportunities.

The new tool leverages advanced data modeling to assess lead quality in real time, allowing attorneys and case managers to focus on what matters most - engaging first with high-potential referrals.

AI Lead Scoring helps users:

Save time and increase win rates by instantly identifying the strongest opportunities.

Maximize productivity by surfacing which leads require immediate action versus those that may need nurturing.

Build trust and confidence through clear, data-driven insights into lead quality.

"AI Lead Scoring represents another step forward in our mission to simplify how attorneys manage and grow their practices," said George Durzi, CEO of Attorney Share. "We're giving our users a faster, smarter way to prioritize opportunities - so they can spend less time guessing and more time closing cases and serving clients."

The feature is available immediately to all Attorney Share users at no additional cost. Attorneys can log in to their dashboards to view AI-powered lead quality indicators directly alongside each case opportunity.

To experience the new AI Lead Scoring feature and explore the full Attorney Share platform, visit www.attorneyshare.com .

