NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Global Bank President Ron Nechemia today expressed his deep sorrow at the passing of former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, a statesman whose steadfast leadership and commitment to public service left an enduring mark on American history and the international community.

Cheney Meets With President Ronald Reagan (July 1983)

President Ronald Reagan in the Oval Office With Richard Cheney to Discuss His Recent Trip to the Soviet Union (7/25/1983)

"Dick Cheney presided over the most powerful vice presidency in U.S. history, playing a central role in many of that era's most consequential decisions," President Nechemia said. "He dedicated his life to public service with an unwavering sense of duty, conviction, and patriotism. Cheney transformed the vice presidency from a largely ceremonial post into a position with substantial influence over strategy, policy, and executive authority."

Over a career spanning more than four decades, Dick Cheney served the United States with distinction - as a Congressman, White House Chief of Staff, Secretary of Defense, and later as Vice President under President George W. Bush. His tenure was defined by significant and often contentious decisions that shaped American foreign policy and the balance of power, particularly in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, when he played a pivotal role in guiding the nation through a period of profound uncertainty.

President Nechemia also reflected personally on Cheney's influence, recalling an early milestone in his own career when he was recognized by the Vice President with the National Leadership Award.

"Early in my career, I was honored to receive the National Leadership Award from Vice President Cheney," President Nechemia said. "That recognition was more than a personal distinction; it reminded me of what principled leadership means - acting with courage, integrity, and a commitment to the greater good."

President Nechemia emphasized that Cheney's legacy - particularly his service from 2001 to 2009 - extends far beyond politics and serves as a lasting testament to public service, a principle that continues to guide the Global Bank's mission. Nechemia added that Cheney believed leadership is grounded in responsibility and that he demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our collective security and strength, as well as to the nation's founding values.

The Global Bank joins the American people and the international community in mourning the loss of a statesman whose influence shaped a generation of policymakers and leaders. President Nechemia extended his heartfelt condolences to the Cheney family and expressed deep respect for his enduring contributions to public life.

President Nechemia stated that Vice President Cheney's lifetime of service will remain a source of inspiration for those who believe in the power of leadership to make a meaningful difference in the world.



About Global Bank Group

Global Bank is the Global Bank Group's long-term sovereign lending institution. As a development bank with an agenda driven by G-7 and G-20 priorities, its leading priority is to promote global economic and social development. Global Bank is one of five institutions that comprise the Global Bank Group. The Bank is the part of the Global Bank Group that works with developed and developing countries, particularly the least developed countries (LDCs), to promote sustainable, equitable and job-creating growth, reduce poverty and address regional and global importance issues. For more information, visit www.Global-Bank.org.

SOURCE: Global Bank Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/global-bank-president-ron-nechemia-pays-tribute-to-former-u.s.-vice-1098058