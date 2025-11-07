SIAS, LLC: SIAS Lives Forever in 'Your World,' Their Most Personal and Dreamy Song Yet

Detroit-based indie-electronic duo SIAS announce their new single Your World, available November 7, 2025.

DETROIT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Detroit-based duo SIAS return with Your World, a deeply personal blend of live guitars, soft synths, and emotional lyricism. The single captures empathy, legacy, and the lasting connection between love and art, marking a new chapter in the duo's cinematic electronic sound.

Your World finds SIAS refining their signature mix of organic instruments and atmospheric production. Built around layered guitars, warm pads, and heartfelt vocals, the track expands their sound into something both intimate and limitless. Drawing from their indie-electronic roots, they merge modern textures with nostalgic tones, creating music that feels personal yet universal.

Written and produced by Josias and Haley Yglesias, the song reflects on perspective and legacy, the idea of seeing life through another person's eyes and finding meaning in shared experience. It follows their 2024 EP Haley's Comet and breakout single Touch Grass, continuing SIAS's evolution toward immersive storytelling through sound.

"Your World is probably one of the closest glimpses into Haley and my life," says Josias of SIAS. "It's about seeing life through each other's eyes and remembering why we make music and art in the first place, because we can create worlds of our own and live in them forever."

"Creating this song felt like living inside a movie," adds Haley. "We spent days down at the water's edge writing lyrics and singing melodies while Josias played guitar. That creative space became our world for a while, and this song captures that feeling."

LISTEN



SIAS 'Your World' EPK Page

'Your World' Credits & Metadata

Writers / Producers / Mix / Master: SIAS (Haley & Josias Yglesias)

Runtime: 2:45 BPM/Key: 115 / DMaj

ISRC: QT6622526592 UPC: 859720343351 PRO Work #: 75876182 ISWC: T-335.895.183-0

Connect with SIAS

Website | Linktree | Instagram | Spotify | YouTube | SoundCloud

About SIAS

SIAS is a Detroit-based electronic pop duo known for their atmospheric sound and emotional songwriting. Blending organic instruments with modern production, Haley and Josias Yglesias craft music that feels cinematic yet deeply personal. Their songs have been featured in national campaigns for Chevy, CVS, MTV, Macy's, and Revlon, and they've collaborated with leading music-tech brands like KORG and ROLI. With festival appearances alongside Louis The Child, Gryffin, Sam Feldt, Duke Dumont, and Lost Kings, SIAS continues to evolve a world listeners can get lost in.

Media Contact

SIAS

management@siasmusic.com

313-909-0775

www.siasmusic.com

SOURCE: SIAS, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/sias-lives-forever-in-your-world-their-most-personal-and-dreamy-so-1098124