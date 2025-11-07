Solytics Partners Climbs 33 Places to #45 in Chartis Risktech100 2026, Wins Financial Crime Analytics Category Award

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Solytics Partners, a global leader in AI Adotion, Model Risk Management and Financial Crime Analytics, has achieved a major milestone in the Chartis RiskTech100® 2026 rankings, soaring 33 places to #45 overall. The firm also earned a Category Award for Financial Crime Analytics, underscoring its growing influence and leadership across risk management and compliance technology domains.

"This recognition reflects our team's relentless commitment to innovation and governance excellence," said Vikas Tyagi, CEO of Solytics Partners. "We're building the future of AI and risk oversight, where transparency, explainability, and automation redefine how compliance operates globally."

Driving Innovation in AI Governance and Model Risk Management

The acknowledgment highlights Solytics Partners' dedication to empowering financial institutions navigating increasingly complex regulatory landscapes.

Solytics Partners' unified ecosystem strategy addresses end-to-end challenges in AI/GenAI adoption, MRM, Financial Crime Analytics, and Trade Surveillance Optimization, helping clients enhance operational efficiency, transparency, and regulatory confidence.

Comprehensive, Integrated Risk Ecosystems

The company's proprietary platforms - NIMBUS Uno, MRM Vault, and MoDeVa - form the foundation of its Model Risk and AI Governance ecosystem. These tools enable seamless model validation, performance monitoring, automated documentation, and regulatory reporting, ensuring end-to-end transparency and control across AI and model lifecycles.

Complementing this, Solytics' ATOMS, EMOT, SAMS, and RA Vault ecosystems drive its Financial Crime and Risk Analytics capabilities. Together, they enable real-time threat detection, continuous monitoring, and comprehensive risk assessment across enterprise, operational, and non-financial domains.

"Solytics Partners' strong performance in RiskTech100® reflects the firm's scalable architecture, analytical depth, and growing influence in risk technology," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis Research. "Solytics Partners' mix of tools, technologies and people has enabled it to build a market-leading position in model governance and model validation tools. The company's deep and strong position in model risk management, alongside its anti-financial crime tools, drove Solytics Partners' prominent ranking in the 2026 RiskTech100®."

About Chartis RiskTech100®

Chartis Research's RiskTech100® is the industry's definitive benchmark for risk and compliance technology providers. The ranking evaluates firms based on innovation, functionality, and customer satisfaction, recognizing global leaders shaping the future of risk technology.

About Solytics Partners

Solytics Partners is a global provider of AI-native risk, compliance, and model governance platforms. Its solutions empower financial institutions to build transparent, intelligent, and regulator-ready ecosystems that support next-generation compliance and risk transformation.

