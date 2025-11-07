Lantern Pharma Engages New to The Street for National Media Coverage Featuring Television, Press, Earned Media and Non-Deal Investor Focused Roadshows

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / New to The Street, one of America's leading business television and multi-platform media brands, today announced a comprehensive media partnership with Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN), an artificial intelligence company developing cancer medicines with multiple clinical-stage programs.

The collaboration includes a full-year series of national TV interviews, commercial campaigns, earned media placements, and iconic billboard exposure across New York City's Financial District and Times Square. The partnership will also integrate non-deal roadshow coverage, bringing Lantern Pharma's story directly to institutional and accredited investor audiences across key U.S. markets.

Lantern Pharma will be featured on New to The Street's nationally syndicated broadcasts airing on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network as sponsored programming, alongside coverage across the show's digital, social, and outdoor media platforms.

Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of New to The Street

"Lantern Pharma represents exactly the kind of innovation our platform was built to spotlight - breakthrough technology with the potential to reshape an entire industry," said Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "We're excited to bring their AI-driven oncology pipeline to millions of viewers through our broadcast, digital, and outdoor channels, and to help position Lantern Pharma as one of the most closely watched biotech growth stories of the year."

Panna Sharma, CEO and President of Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN)

"Partnering with New to The Street provides Lantern with a powerful collaborator and multiple avenues to reach investors, partners, and the broader public with our mission to transform cancer drug development through AI and data-driven insights," said Panna Sharma, CEO of Lantern Pharma. "This aligns with our goal to expand awareness of AI our platform, our drug pipeline, and our commitment to accelerating hope for cancer patients worldwide."

About Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company innovating the future of oncology by applying proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning platforms to rapidly discover, develop, and personalize cancer therapies. The company's RADR® platform leverages large-scale data analytics to identify novel targets, optimize drug design, and reduce development timelines.

For more information, visit www.lanternpharma.com.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international business television brands featuring public and private companies on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network as sponsored programming. The platform combines long-form TV interviews, earned media, digital distribution, and outdoor billboard exposure to deliver predictable, measurable visibility for innovative companies worldwide.

Learn more at www.newtothestreet.com.

