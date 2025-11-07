Open Climate Fix says its Quartz Solar tool saves Great Britain's grid operator GBP 30 million ($39 million) per year through more accurate forecasting, which reduces the reserve capacity needed for balancing the electricity system. The non-profit company has used machine learning techniques with satellite, weather and historical generation data to reduce forecasting errors by half.A newly deployed AI-powered solar forecasting tool is expected to save the UK grid millions of pounds in balancing costs by providing more accurate predictions of PV generation. Quartz Solar from Open Climate Fix is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...