Swedavia AB: Mats Johannesson becomes new President and CEO of Swedavia

Swedavia's Board of Directors has appointed Mats Johannesson as the new President and CEO of Swedavia. Mats is thus leaving his role as President and CEO of the care company Team Olivia.

Mats Johannesson holds a degree in civil engineering from Chalmers University of Technology and was previously CEO of the public transport company MTR Express. He has also held various management roles in logistics and transportation.

"We're very pleased to welcome Mats Johannesson as our new CEO. I'm convinced that Mats' committed and open style of leadership will suit Swedavia very well. He has broad experience with leading large organizations and businesses with a focus on results, quality, and not least communication," says Ulrika Francke, Chair of Swedavia's Board of Directors.

"Swedavia's airports play a central role in society, both by connecting us as a country and by linking us to the rest of the world. That contributes to growth, as well as our international competitiveness. This industry is also in a constant state of flux. I look forward to getting to know the company and to continue to develop Swedavia together - with courage, clarity, and a focus on our customers," says Mats Johannesson.

Mats Johannesson will take up the position of President and CEO by early May 2026. Jonas Abrahamsson will stay on as CEO until no later than the end of February 2026.

