Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Mäkinen)

Sampo plc, managers' transactions, 7 November 2025 at 4:00 pm EET

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Mäkinen)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with the decision of Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2025.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Antti Mäkinen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 129328/7/6
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-06
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,914 Unit price: 9.84 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 5,914 Volume weighted average price: 9.84 EUR
____________________________________________

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com)


