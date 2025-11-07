Anzeige
PR Newswire
07.11.2025 13:26 Uhr
9 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

Net income Rises 65% to $609,000

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

Key highlights of Touchmark Bancshares' results for the third quarter of 2025 include:

  • Net income increases 65% to $609,000;
  • Net interest margin jumps 75 basis points;
  • Added a Senior Credit Officer;
  • Reduced OREO by $1.1 million at no additional loss; and
  • New customer growth rate accelerated.

"During the third quarter, net income rebounded to $609,000 driven by significant growth in our net interest margin supported by higher loan yields and lower deposit cost," said Bobby Krimmel, President and CEO of Touchmark National Bank. "New loan growth for the quarter was stronger than anticipated and resulted in the lowest percentage decline in the loan portfolio since December 2023. We expect net loan growth to turn positive for the fourth quarter of 2025, three months faster than previously expected and supported by a robust pipeline of $35 million in opportunities."

Krimmel continued, "We strategically reduced our non-core deposit balance during the quarter and shifted retail CD customers to money market accounts to improve the balance sheet mix. We added a new Senior Credit Officer and successfully disposed of a piece of OREO at no additional loss. Liquidity remains strong and supports expected future loan growth."

Third Quarter 2025 Results of Operations

  • Net income decreased 60% to $609,000 for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period for 2024 but increased 65% from the sequential quarter driven by growth in interest income of $653,000 coupled with lower interest expense of $133,000 offset in part by lower non-interest income of $494,000;
  • Net interest income decreased 15% to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period for 2024 but increased by $786,000, or 41%, from the sequential quarter driven by lower loan purchase premium amortization of $1 million and declining deposit funding cost of $133,000;
  • Non-interest income decreased 88% to $110,000 for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period for 2024 and decreased by $494,000, or 82%, from the sequential quarter driven by a decline in early loan prepayment revenue of $466,000; and
  • Non-interest expense decreased 4% to $1.8 million compared to the same period for 2024 and decreased by $11,000 from the sequential quarter driven by a decline in salaries and employee benefits expense of $102,000 offset by an increase in OREO holding expense of $94,000.

Balance Sheet and Capital

  • Total loans declined by $60 million, or 15%, to $329 million during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 and decreased by $3 million, or 1%, from the sequential quarter driven by normal amortization of the loan portfolio of $5.8 million partially offset by new loan growth of $2.9 million;
  • Total deposits declined by $44 million, or 11%, to $339 million during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 and decreased by $9 million, or 3%, from the sequential quarter driven by a reduction in non-core deposits of $6.8 million, lower retail checking and money market balances of $1.7 million and time deposits of $549,000. New customer balance growth during the third quarter of 2025 was $16.6 million and replaced most of the balance runoff; and
  • As of September 30, 2025, book value per share decreased 2% to $16.39 compared to the same period in 2024 but increased by $0.17 compared to the sequential quarter.

Asset Quality

  • Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees, for the third quarter of 2025 decreased to $6.5 million, or 1.55% of total assets, compared to $11.1 million, or 2.37% of total assets, for the same period in 2024 and declined by $944,000 compared to the sequential quarter driven by the resolution of an OREO asset for $1.1 million at no additional loss;
  • Net recoveries to average loans improved to 0.00% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to net charge-offs of 0.34% for the same period in 2024 and net recoveries of 0.01% for the sequential quarter; and
  • Allowance for credit losses represented 0.73% of total loans outstanding as of the third quarter of 2025, down from 1.20% for the same period in 2024 but up from 0.68% for the sequential quarter.

About Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. and Touchmark National Bank

Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, a community bank founded in 2008 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving Cherokee, Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and North Fulton counties. As of September 30, 2025, Touchmark reported total assets of $418 million and total shareholders' equity of $73 million. For more information about Touchmark, visit us at www.touchmarknb.com under Investor Relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that represent Touchmark's expectations or beliefs concerning future events and often use words or phrases such as "opportunities," "prospects," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements contained herein represent the current expectations, plans or forecast of Touchmark and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by Touchmark or on its behalf. Touchmark disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)




September 30,

December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024 (1)

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks


$

897


$

1,184


Interest-bearing deposits

60,299


41,408


Federal funds sold


5,175


5,175


Total cash and cash equivalents


66,371


47,767


Securities:






Available-for-sale


10,477


10,019


Equity securities


1,598


1,654


Loans, net of deferred fees


329,437


379,419


Allowance for credit losses


(2,398)


(2,358)


Net loans


327,039


377,061


Bank premises and equipment, net


1,273


1,217


Other Real Estate


5,826


6,888


Deferred tax asset


1,040


1,112


Other assets


4,132


4,573


TOTAL ASSETS

$

417,756


$

450,291

LIABILITIES

Deposits:






Noninterest-bearing


$

13,009


$

16,957


Interest-bearing


326,023


352,590


Total deposits


339,032


369,547


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


5,377


9,331


TOTAL LIABILITIES

344,409


378,878

SHAREHOLDERS'

Common stock - $0.01 par value per share, 50,000,000 shares





EQUITY

authorized; 4,475,892 shares issued and outstanding as of






the periods presented


45


45


Additional paid-in capital


46,885


46,881


Retained earnings


26,979


25,266


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(562)


(779)


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

73,347


71,413








TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

417,756


$

450,291






(1)Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2024.

TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024

INTEREST AND

Interest and fees on loans

$

5,144


$

7,113


$

16,020


$

22,075

DIVIDEND

Income on investment securities








INCOME

Taxable interest

112


105


321


208


Interest from federal funds sold and other

812


655


1,935


2,243


Total interest income

6,068


7,873


18,276


24,526

INTEREST

Interest on deposits

3,374


4,633


10,736


14,907

EXPENSE

Interest on borrowings

-


64


-


158


Total interest expense

3,374


4,697


10,736


15,065


Net interest income

2,694


3,176


7,540


9,461


Provision for credit losses

150


150


595


336


Net interest income after provision

2,544


3,026


6,945


9,125

NONINTEREST









INCOME

Service fees on deposit accounts

5


4


6


6


Loan servicing fees

98


134


338


392


Other noninterest income

7


746


533


2,193


Total noninterest income

110


884


877


2,591

NONINTEREST

Salaries and employee benefits

926


1,136


2,937


3,248

EXPENSE

Net occupancy expense

75


71


193


206


Foreclosed Real Estate Expenses

173


53


305


543


Data processing expense

95


85


280


256


Loan Collection Expense

101


12


165


397


Audits and exams expense

45


43


135


127


Board Expenses

77


93


335


230


Supervisory Assessments

75


140


263


517


Other noninterest expense

273


258


914


847


Total noninterest expense

1,840


1,891


5,527


6,371


Income before provision for income taxes

814


2,019


2,294


5,345


Provision for income taxes

205


491


582


1,314


Net income

$

609


$

1,528


$

1,712


$

4,031











Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

4,475,892


4,475,891


4,475,891


4,475,891


Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

4,583,737


4,583,737


4,583,737


4,583,737


Earnings per share

$

0.14


$

0.34


$

0.38


$

0.90


Diluted earnings per share

$

0.13


$

0.33


$

0.37


$

0.88

TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,
2025

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

Results of Operations:








Interest income

$

6,068


$

5,415


$

6,793


$

7,301


$

7,873

Interest expense

3,374


3,507


3,855


4,285


4,697

Net interest income

2,694


1,908


2,938


3,016


3,176

Provision for credit losses

150


150


295


2,240


150

Non-interest income

110


604


162


4


884

Non-interest expense

1,840


1,851


1,836


1,256


1,908

Income (loss) before income taxes

814


511


969


(476)


2,002

Income taxes (benefit)

205


141


236


(184)


491

Net income (loss)

$

609


$

370


$

733


$

(292)


$

1,511

Per Share Data:








Basic earnings per share

$

0.14


$

0.08


$

0.16


$

(0.07)


$

0.34

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.13


$

0.08


$

0.16


$

(0.07)


$

0.33

Book value per share

$

16.39


$

16.22


$

16.14


$

15.95


$

16.72

Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter - basic

4,475,892


4,475,891


4,475,891


4,475,891


4,475,891

Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter - diluted

4,583,737


4,583,737


4,583,737


4,583,737


4,583,737

Financial Condition Data and Ratios:








Loans, net of deferred fees

$

329,437


$

332,335


$

362,836


$

379,419


$

389,679

Allowance for credit losses

$

(2,398)


$

(2,249)


$

(2,092)


$

(2,358)


$

(4,673)

Total assets

$

417,756


$

426,007


$

432,421


$

450,291


$

464,973

Total deposits

$

339,032


$

348,064


$

354,099


$

369,547


$

382,641

Net interest margin

2.58 %


1.83 %


2.71 %


2.72 %


2.75 %

Efficiency

64.26 %


70.65 %


58.68 %


44.81 %


46.56 %











Asset Quality Data and Ratios:








Total nonperforming assets

$

22,323


$

22,409


$

23,042


$

23,039


$

27,735

Total nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees

6,478


7,422


7,553


7,552


11,059

Nonperforming assets to total assets

5.34 %


5.26 %


5.33 %


5.13 %


5.95 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets, net of government guarantees

1.55 %


1.74 %


1.75 %


1.68 %


2.37 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

0.73 %


0.68 %


0.58 %


0.62 %


1.20 %

Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

(0.00 %)


(0.01 %)


0.60 %


4.74 %


0.34 %

SOURCE Touchmark Bancshares, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
