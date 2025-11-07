Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.: Array reports third quarter 2025 results

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:AD) reported total operating revenues from continuing operations of $47.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, versus $25.7 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to Array shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations were $108.8 million and $1.25, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $(95.9) million and $(1.12), respectively, in the same period one year ago.

Recent Highlights*

Closed on the sale of wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile on August 1, 2025

Paid a $23 per share special dividend on August 19, 2025

Commenced T-Mobile MLA on August 1, 2025, helping to drive a 68% increase in Site rental revenues, excluding non-cash amortization

Entered into additional spectrum sales expected to result in aggregate proceeds of $178 million

Announced appointment of Anthony Carlson as President and CEO effective November 16, 2025

* Comparisons are 3Q'24 to 3Q'25 unless otherwise noted

"We are off to a great start as an independent tower company," said Doug Chambers, Array Interim President and CEO. "The new T-Mobile MLA commenced on August 1, and the team has been doing an outstanding job on the implementation effort. This new MLA drove a 68 percent year-over-year increase in Site rental revenue, excluding non-cash amortization. We have also made great progress monetizing our spectrum as we entered into additional agreements to sell our remaining spectrum and have now closed or signed agreements to monetize 70 percent of our spectrum portfolio."

Pending transactions

Subsequent to the August 1, 2025 close of the sale of wireless operations, Array has reached additional agreements with T-Mobile for 700 MHz spectrum licenses, AWS and a portion of the 600 MHz put/call totaling $178 million in aggregate expected proceeds, subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

On October 17, 2024, Array, and certain subsidiaries of Array, entered into a License Purchase Agreement with Verizon Communications, Inc. (Verizon) to sell certain AWS, Cellular and PCS wireless spectrum licenses, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and agreed to grant Verizon certain rights to lease such licenses prior to the transaction close.

On November 6, 2024, Array, and certain subsidiaries of Array, entered into a License Purchase Agreement with New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC (AT&T), a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. to sell certain 3.45 GHz and 700 MHz wireless spectrum licenses, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and agreed to grant AT&T certain rights to lease and sub-lease such licenses prior to the transaction close.

Leadership Transition at Array

As separately announced, Anthony Carlson will become President and CEO of Array on November 16, succeeding Interim President and CEO Doug Chambers.

"Now that we have Array established as a standalone tower company, we are ready to announce its next step in leadership, selecting Anthony Carlson to be Array's President and CEO, " said Walter Carlson, Chairman of the Array Board of Directors. ?"Anthony's substantial and increasing responsibilities at UScellular and TDS Telecom over the past six years provide him with the right foundation to lead Array's growing tower business and provide strategic vision to its operations." ??

See separately issued announcement on November 7, 2025 for more information on our leadership transition.

Conference Call Information

Array will hold a conference call on November 7, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.arrayinc.com or at

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/604881005

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.arrayinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.arrayinc.com.

About Array

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. is a leading owner and operator of shared wireless communications infrastructure in the United States. With over 4,400 cell towers in locations from coast to coast, Array enables the deployment of 5G and other wireless technologies throughout the country. As of September 30, 2025, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned approximately 82% of Array.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the manner in which Array's remaining business is conducted; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; Array's reliance on a small number of tenants for a substantial portion of its revenues; extreme weather events; whether the additional spectrum license sales to T-Mobile and the previously announced spectrum license sales to Verizon and AT&T will be consummated and the impact of the ongoing government shutdown on timing of closing these transactions; whether Array can monetize the remaining spectrum assets; competition in the tower industry; and significant investments in wireless operating entities Array does not control. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of Array's Form 10-K, as updated by any Array Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Capital expenditures from continuing operations (thousands) $ 7,927 Owned towers 4,449 Number of colocations1 4,517 Tower tenancy rate2 1.02





1 Represents instances where a third-party rents or leases space on a company-owned tower. Excludes Interim Sites whereby T-Mobile is leasing up to 1,800 sites for a period of up to 30 months subject to the terms and conditions of the MLA. 2 Calculated as total number of colocations divided by total number of towers. Excludes Interim Sites whereby T-Mobile is leasing up to 1,800 sites for a period of up to 30 months subject to the terms and conditions of the MLA.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025 vs. 2024

2025

2024

2025 vs. 2024 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















Site rental $ 45,838

$ 25,669

79 %

$ 99,663

$ 76,591

30 % Services 1,281

70

NM

2,969

254

NM Total operating revenues 47,119

25,739

83 %

102,632

76,845

34 %























Operating expenses





















Cost of operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and

accretion reported below) 20,976

18,263

15 %

56,662

52,822

7 % Selling, general and administrative 20,525

21,176

(3) %

69,063

78,997

(13) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 11,868

12,237

(3) %

35,860

35,058

2 % Loss on impairment of licenses 47,679

136,234

(65) %

47,679

136,234

(65) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 707

196

N/M

620

590

5 % (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1,323)

(2,200)

40 %

(6,123)

4,360

N/M Total operating expenses 100,432

185,906

(46) %

203,761

308,061

(34) %























Operating income (loss) (53,313)

(160,167)

67 %

(101,129)

(231,216)

56 %























Other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 69,811

43,109

62 %

147,453

123,445

19 % Interest and dividend income 8,909

3,552

N/M

15,267

9,076

68 % Interest expense (8,855)

(4,241)

N/M

(16,233)

(9,201)

(76) % Short-term imputed spectrum lease income 30,413

-

N/M

30,413

-

N/M Other, net 254

-

N/M

253

-

N/M Total other income (expense) 100,532

42,420

N/M

177,153

123,320

44 %























Income (loss) before income taxes 47,219

(117,747)

N/M

76,024

(107,896)

N/M Income tax expense (benefit) (62,701)

(22,046)

N/M

(54,479)

(15,600)

N/M Net income (loss) from continuing operations 109,920

(95,701)

N/M

130,503

(92,296)

N/M Less: Net income from continuing operations attributable to

noncontrolling interests, net of tax 1,084

204

N/M

2,210

5,276

(58) % Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable

to Array shareholders 108,836

(95,905)

N/M

128,293

(97,572)

N/M























Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (130,492)

17,320

N/M

(99,193)

55,712

N/M Less: Net income from discontinued operations attributable

to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 16,809

567

N/M

17,822

2,091

N/M Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable

to Array shareholders (147,301)

16,753

N/M

(117,015)

53,621

N/M























Net income (loss) (20,572)

(78,381)

74 %

31,310

(36,584)

N/M Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net

of tax 17,893

771

N/M

20,032

7,367

N/M Net income (loss) attributable to Array shareholders $ (38,465)

$ (79,152)

51 %

$ 11,278

$ (43,951)

N/M























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 86,251

85,832

-

85,726

85,717

-























Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations

attributable to Array shareholders $ 1.26

$ (1.12)

N/M

$ 1.50

$ (1.14)

N/M Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued

operations attributable to Array shareholders $ (1.71)

$ 0.20

N/M

$ (1.37)

$ 0.63

N/M Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Array

shareholders $ (0.45)

$ (0.92)

51 %

$ 0.13

$ (0.51)

N/M























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 86,846

85,832

1 %

87,842

85,717

2 %























Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing

operations attributable to Array shareholders $ 1.25

$ (1.12)

N/M

$ 1.46

$ (1.14)

N/M Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued

operations attributable to Array shareholders $ (1.69)

$ 0.20

N/M

$ (1.33)

$ 0.63

N/M Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Array

shareholders $ (0.44)

$ (0.92)

52 %

$ 0.13

$ (0.51)

N/M



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 (Dollars in thousands)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 31,310

$ (36,584) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (99,193)

55,712 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 130,503

(92,296) Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating

activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 35,860

35,058 Bad debts expense 1,655

(1,748) Stock-based compensation expense 1,560

2,079 Deferred income taxes, net (81,087)

(35,055) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (147,453)

(123,445) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 149,732

106,458 Loss on impairment of licenses 47,679

136,234 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 620

590 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (6,123)

4,360 Other operating activities 338

90 Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable (5,157)

6,620 Accounts payable 22,231

(39,865) Customer deposits and deferred revenues (28,880)

(510) Accrued taxes (11,713)

4,592 Accrued interest 2,372

(265) Other assets and liabilities (89,627)

(22,435) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations 22,510

(19,538) Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations 380,388

781,019 Net cash provided by operating activities 402,898

761,481







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (18,597)

(13,371) Cash paid for licenses (4,175)

(16,562) Cash received from divestitures 5,439

- Other investing activities 1,301

- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations (16,032)

(29,933) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations 2,462,399

(385,077) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,446,367

(415,010)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 325,000

40,000 Repayment of long-term debt (875,250)

(203,000) Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for stock-based compensation awards (63,506)

(11,522) Repurchase of Common Shares (21,360)

(25,628) Dividends paid to Array shareholders (1,986,719)

- Payment of debt issuance costs (5,668)

- Distributions to noncontrolling interests (26,811)

(4,060) Other financing activities (7,930)

(2,316) Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations (2,662,244)

(206,526) Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations (20,537)

(31,579) Net cash used in financing activities (2,682,781)

(238,105)







Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 166,484

108,366







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 159,142

179,914 End of period $ 325,626

$ 288,280

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS









September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 325,626

$ 143,730 Accounts receivable, net 19,683

12,729 Prepaid expenses 2,981

7,060 Income taxes receivable -

123 Current assets of discontinued operations -

1,163,032 Other current assets 3,954

18,196 Total current assets 352,244

1,344,870







Non-current assets held for sale 1,585,258

12







Non-current assets of discontinued operations -

4,499,069







Licenses 1,648,604

3,281,508







Investments in unconsolidated entities 452,174

453,938







Property, plant and equipment, net 386,834

384,021







Operating lease right-of-use assets 477,744

465,274







Other assets and deferred charges 15,469

20,289







Total assets $ 4,918,327

$ 10,448,981

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 2,031

$ 22,000 Accounts payable 69,157

36,454 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 122,090

1,716 Accrued taxes 289,836

27,077 Accrued compensation 4,620

89,476 Short-term operating lease liabilities 15,600

16,133 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 20,242

671,575 Other current liabilities 15,453

19,340 Total current liabilities 539,029

883,771







Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations -

2,310,660







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 320,689

728,229 Long-term operating lease liabilities 513,421

495,736 Other deferred liabilities and credits 336,135

221,376







Long-term debt, net 671,902

1,201,725







Noncontrolling interests with redemption features -

15,831







Equity





Array shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share 88,074

88,074 Additional paid-in capital 1,795,035

1,782,219 Treasury shares (85,618)

(111,589) Retained earnings 732,333

2,818,002 Total Array shareholders' equity 2,529,824

4,576,706







Noncontrolling interests 7,327

14,947







Total equity 2,537,151

4,591,653







Total liabilities and equity $ 4,918,327

$ 10,448,981

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted OIBDA and AFCF Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliations below. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. Array does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliations below are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of Array's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented below as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of Array's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of Array while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income (loss) and Income (loss) before income taxes.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 (Dollars in thousands)













Net income (loss) from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 109,920

$ (95,701)

$ 130,503

$ (92,296) Add back or deduct:













Income tax expense (benefit) (62,701)

(22,046)

(54,479)

(15,600) Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP) 47,219

(117,747)

76,024

(107,896) Add back:













Interest expense 8,855

4,241

16,233

9,201 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 11,868

12,237

35,860

35,058 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 67,942

(101,269)

128,117

(63,637) Add back or deduct:













Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 489

1,253

2,349

19,913 Loss on impairment of licenses 47,679

136,234

47,679

136,234 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 707

196

620

590 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1,323)

(2,200)

(6,123)

4,360 Short-term imputed spectrum lease income (30,413)

-

(30,413)

- Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 85,081

34,214

142,229

97,460 Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 69,811

43,109

147,453

123,445 Interest and dividend income 8,909

3,552

15,267

9,076 Other, net 254

-

253

- Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 6,107

$ (12,447)

$ (20,744)

$ (35,061)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (AFCF)

AFCF is a non-GAAP measure defined as Net income from continuing operations adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation below. AFCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income from continuing operations or as an indicator of cash flows.

Management believes AFCF is a useful measure of Array's cash generated from operations and investments. The following table reconciles AFCF to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income from continuing operations. This measure will only be presented prospectively as following the sale of Array's wireless operations to T-Mobile on August 1, 2025, the primary business operations for Array changed from providing wireless communications services to a standalone tower company. In addition, Array continues to own noncontrolling interests in investments that earn significant income, and generate significant cash flows.



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands)

Net income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 109,920 Add back or deduct:

Deferred income taxes (80,572) Short-term imputed spectrum lease income (30,413) Amortization of deferred debt charges 274 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (69,811) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 61,794 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1,323) (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 707 Loss on impairment of licenses 47,679 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 11,868 Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 489 Straight line and other non-cash revenue adjustments (3,872) Straight line expense adjustment 1,559 Maintenance and other capital expenditures (2,374) Adjusted Free Cash Flow from continuing operations (Non-GAAP) $ 45,925

SOURCE Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.