Havila Kystruten AS: Key information relating to reverse share split and change of ISIN for the shares

Reference is made to the resolution by the extraordinary general meeting of Havila Kystruten AS earlier today to, among other things, carry out a reverse share split in the ratio of 50:1.

Shareholders who do not own a number of shares that can be divided by 50 shall in connection with the reverse share split have their shareholding rounded downwards. Fractional shares will not be issued, and each fractional share shall be added together and sold on Euronext Growth Oslo with net proceeds from the sale being donated to a charitable purpose.

Key information for the reverse share split of the shares is set out below.

Date on which the corporate action was made public: 7 November 2025

Consolidation ratio: 50:1. 50 old shares give one new share.

Last day including right: 10 November 2025

First day excluding right (Ex. date): 11 November 2025

In connection with the reverse share split, the Company's shares will be transferred to a new ISIN. Key information for the change of ISIN is as follows:

Issuer: Havila Kystruten AS

Previous ISIN: NO 0011045429

New ISIN: NO 0013696799

Date of ISIN change: 12 November 2025

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114