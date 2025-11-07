Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Microcap mit Pentagon-Zugang: Der heißeste Microcap im Defence-Re-Rating?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CWHM | ISIN: NO0011045429 | Ticker-Symbol: 6FZ
München
07.11.25 | 08:00
0,091 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.11.2025 11:30 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Havila Kystruten AS: Key information relating to reverse share split and change of ISIN for the shares

Reference is made to the resolution by the extraordinary general meeting of Havila Kystruten AS earlier today to, among other things, carry out a reverse share split in the ratio of 50:1.

Shareholders who do not own a number of shares that can be divided by 50 shall in connection with the reverse share split have their shareholding rounded downwards. Fractional shares will not be issued, and each fractional share shall be added together and sold on Euronext Growth Oslo with net proceeds from the sale being donated to a charitable purpose.

Key information for the reverse share split of the shares is set out below.

  • Date on which the corporate action was made public: 7 November 2025
  • Consolidation ratio: 50:1. 50 old shares give one new share.
  • Last day including right: 10 November 2025
  • First day excluding right (Ex. date): 11 November 2025

In connection with the reverse share split, the Company's shares will be transferred to a new ISIN. Key information for the change of ISIN is as follows:

  • Issuer: Havila Kystruten AS
  • Previous ISIN: NO 0011045429
  • New ISIN: NO 0013696799
  • Date of ISIN change: 12 November 2025

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.