07.11.2025 11:48 Uhr
Admirals Group AS Announces Cancellation of Financial Services Permission for Admirals MENA Limited (UAE)

Admirals Group AS ("Admirals") announces that its second-level subsidiary, Admirals MENA Limited (United Arab Emirates), has applied to the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) to cancel its Financial Services Permission (FSP) related to the regulated activity of Dealing in Investments as Principal. Following this application, the FSRA has approved the cancellation of the FSP, effective 4 November 2025.

This decision underscores Admirals Group AS's continued strategic focus on optimizing its global operations and concentrating resources in regions with the strongest potential for sustainable growth and operational excellence.

Additional information:

Alexander Tsikhilov

Chairman of the Management Board of Admirals Group AS

alexander.tsikhilov@admirals.com

+372 6309 300

https://www.admirals.group/


