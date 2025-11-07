Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Microcap mit Pentagon-Zugang: Der heißeste Microcap im Defence-Re-Rating?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DJ0N | ISIN: CA29258Y1034 | Ticker-Symbol: EJD
Tradegate
07.11.25 | 15:43
6,110 Euro
-3,55 % -0,225
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0306,09015:45
6,0356,10015:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.11.2025 12:54 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Endeavour Silver Corporation: Endeavour Silver Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results; Earnings Call at 10AM PDT (1PM EDT) Today

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. All dollar amounts are in US dollars-$11.35Total production costs per ounce$24.68($27.25)-$18.65Direct operating costs per tonne$206.56$96.27 -$138.54Direct costs per tonne$330.55$102.42 -$189.85

Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2025
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Direct production costs per financial statements$74,752 $33,004 $43,117 $150,873
Purchase of the third-party material (20,313) - (1,606) (21,919)
Smelting and refining costs included in revenue - 1,212 3,012 4,224
Opening finished goods (5,448) (485) (610) (6,543)
Closing finished goods 5,523 541 600 6,664
Direct operating costs 54,514 34,272 44,513 133,299
Purchase of the third-party material 20,313 - 1,606 21,919
Royalties 19,825 553 630 21,008
Special mining duty (1) 3,419 1,375 707 5,501
Direct costs 98,071 36,200 47,456 181,727
By-products sales (35,728) (40,621) (33,893) (110,242)
Opening by-products inventory fair market value 3,185 772 544 4,501
Closing by-products inventory fair market value (2,288) (666) (548) (3,502)
Cash costs net of by-products 63,240 (4,315) 13,559 72,484
Depreciation 21,148 8,332 12,769 42,249
Share-based compensation 134 95 73 302
Opening finished goods depreciation (1,188) (92) (134) (1,414)
Closing finished goods depreciation 1,707 132 131 1,970
Total production costs$85,041 $4,152 $26,398 $115,591
Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Direct production costs per financial statements$68,855 $30,258 $-$99,113
Purchase of the third-party material (10,231) - (10,231)
Smelting and refining costs included in revenue - 1,436 - 1,436
Opening finished goods (7,137) (699) - (7,836)
Closing finished goods 1,725 718 - 2,443
Direct operating costs 53,212 31,713 - 84,925
Purchase of the third-party material 10,231 - - 10,231
Royalties 16,948 259 - 17,207
Special mining duty (1) 2,113 1,270 - 3,383
Direct costs 82,504 33,242 - 115,746
By-products sales (27,642) (42,622) - (70,264)
Opening by-products inventory fair market value 2,909 619 - 3,528
Closing by-products inventory fair market value (1,059) (1,478) - (2,537)
Cash costs net of by-products 56,712 (10,239) - 46,473
Depreciation 16,436 8,112 - 24,548
Share-based compensation 181 45 - 226
Opening finished goods depreciation (1,459) (197) - (1,656)
Closing finished goods depreciation 515 184 - 699
Total production costs$72,385 ($2,095)$-$70,290
Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2025
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Throughput tonnes 298,612 300,320 314,648 913,580
Payable silver ounces 3,028,411 418,312 926,364 4,373,087
Cash costs per silver ounce$20.88($10.32)$14.64$16.58
Total production costs per ounce$28.08$9.93 $28.50$26.43
Direct operating costs per tonne$182.56$114.12 $141.47$145.91
Direct costs per tonne$328.42$120.54 $150.82$198.92
Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Throughput tonnes 294,995 320,853 - 615,848
Payable silver ounces 3,290,499 330,563 - 3,621,062
Cash costs per silver ounce$17.24($30.97)-$12.83
Total production costs per ounce$22.00($6.34)-$19.41
Direct operating costs per tonne$180.38$98.84 -$137.90
Direct costs per tonne$279.68$103.61 -$187.95

(1) Special mining duty is an EBITDA royalty tax presented as a current income tax in accordance with IFRS.

Reconciliation of All-In Costs Per Ounce and AISC per ounce

Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Cash costs net of by-products$23,464($1,572)$9,315$31,207
Operations share-based compensation 48 35 49 132
Corporate general and administrative 2,584 954 2,245 5,784
Acquisition costs - - - -
Corporate share-based compensation 218 79 358 655
Reclamation - amortization/accretion 165 93 55 313
Mine site expensed exploration 286 269 1,540 2,095
Equipment loan payments - - 104 104
Capital expenditures sustaining 4,989 3,873 3,521 12,383
All-In-Sustaining Costs$31,754$3,731 $17,187$52,673
Acquisition costs -
Growth exploration, evaluation and development 4,876
Growth capital expenditures 22,266
All-In-Costs $79,815
Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Cash costs net of by-products$15,017($5,174)$-$9,843
Operations share-based compensation 59 14 - 73
Corporate general and administrative 2,034 1,154 - 3,188
Corporate share-based compensation 428 267 - 695
Reclamation - amortization/accretion 85 68 - 153
Mine site expensed exploration 313 321 - 634
Equipment loan payments - 19 - 19
Capital expenditures sustaining 5,696 2,092 - 7,788
All-In-Sustaining Costs$23,632($1,239)$-$22,393
Growth exploration, evaluation and development 4,056
Growth capital expenditures 41,008
All-In-Costs $67,457
Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Throughput tonnes 99,340 105,153 195,752 400,245
Payable silver ounces 1,021,248 137,052 567,017 1,725,317
Silver equivalent production (ounces) 1,279,860 471,158 1,286,139 3,037,156
All-in-Sustaining cost per ounce$31.09$27.22$30.31$30.53
Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Throughput tonnes 67,094 107,971 - 175,065
Payable silver ounces 766,599 100,694 - 867,293
Silver equivalent production (ounces) 995,146 622,779 - 1,617,925
-
All-in-Sustaining cost per ounce$30.83($12.31)-$25.82
Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Nine months ended
September 30, 2025
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Cash costs net of by-products$63,240($4,315)$13,559 $72,484
Operations share-based compensation 134 95 73 302
Corporate general and administrative 6,334 2,357 7,000 15,692
Acquisition costs - - (3,602) (3,602)
Corporate share-based compensation 1,268 472 681 2,421
Reclamation - amortization/accretion 472 268 96 836
Mine site expensed exploration 855 645 2,576 4,076
Equipment loan payments - - 170 170
Capital expenditures sustaining 13,216 7,473 $5,853 26,542
All-In-Sustaining Costs$85,519$6,995 $26,406 $118,921
Acquisition costs 3,602
Growth exploration, evaluation and development 11,839
Growth capital expenditures 103,842
All-In-Costs $238,204
Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Nine months ended
September 30, 2024
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Cash costs net of by-products$56,712($10,239)$-$46,473
Operations share-based compensation 181 45 - 226
Corporate general and administrative 6,501 2,865 - 9,366
Corporate share-based compensation 1,802 794 - 2,596
Reclamation - amortization/accretion 288 218 - 506
Mine site expensed exploration 776 970 - 1,746
Equipment loan payments 206 306 - 512
Capital expenditures sustaining 15,657 6,557 - 22,214
All-In-Sustaining Costs$82,123$1,516 $-$83,639
Growth exploration, evaluation and development 10,879
Growth capital expenditures 127,280
All-In-Costs $221,798
Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Nine months ended
September 30, 2025
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Throughput tonnes 298,612 300,320 314,648 913,580
Payable silver ounces 3,028,411 418,312 926,364 4,373,087
Silver equivalent production (ounces) 3,897,142 1,450,287 2,091,217 7,438,645
All-in-Sustaining cost per ounce$28.24$16.72$28.51$27.19
Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Nine months ended
September 30, 2024
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Throughput tonnes 294,995 320,853 - 615,848
Payable silver ounces 3,290,499 330,563 - 3,621,062
Silver equivalent production (ounces) 4,196,000 1,849,055 - 6,045,055
All-in-Sustaining cost per ounce$24.96$4.59 -$23.10


Reconciliation of Sustaining Capital and Growth Capital

Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Three Months Ended
September 30		Nine months ended
September 30
2025 2024 2025 2024
Capital expenditures sustaining$12,383$7,788$26,542$22,214
Growth capital expenditures 22,266 41,008 103,842 127,280
Property, plant and equipment expenditures per Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows$34,649$48,796$130,384$149,494
Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Three Months Ended September 30Nine months ended September 30
2025 2024 2025 2024
Mine site expensed exploration$2,095$634 $4,076$1,746
Growth exploration, evaluation and development 4,876 4,056 11,839 10,879
Total exploration, evaluation and development 6,971 4,690 15,915 12,625
Exploration, evaluation and development depreciation 133 221 387 568
Exploration, evaluation and development share-based compensation 154 (204) 416 74
Exploration, evaluation and development expense$7,258$4,707 $16,718$13,267


Reconciliation of Realized Silver Price Per Ounce and Realized Gold Price Per Ounce

Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Three Months Ended September 30Nine months ended September 30
2025 2024 2025 2024
Gross silver sales$76,194$30,145$164,218$106,601
Silver ounces sold 1,975,175 1,017,392 4,682,170 3,991,055
Realized silver price per ounce$38.58$29.63$35.07$26.71

1)inclusive of 212,691 oz of silver from pre-operating production at Terronera during three months and 240,321 oz during the nine months ended September 30, 2025

Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Three Months Ended September 30Nine months ended September 30
2025 2024 2025 2024
Gross gold sales$49,158$23,794$101,930$70,264
Gold ounces sold 13,847 9,412 30,816 30,179
Realized gold price per ounce$3,550$2,528$3,308$2,328

1)inclusive of 6,368 oz of gold from pre-operating production at Terronera during three months and 7,094 oz during the nine months ended September 30, 2025

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the timing and results of various activities. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to unexpected changes in production and costs guidance; the ongoing effects of inflation and supply chain issues on mine economics; fluctuations in the prices of silver and gold; fluctuations in the currency markets (particularly the Mexican peso, Chilean peso, Canadian dollar, Peruvian sol, and U.S. dollar); fluctuations in interest rates; effects of inflation; changes in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada, Peru and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices; operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining (including, but not limited to environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected geological conditions, pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance; availability of and costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as properties are mined; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits; satisfaction of conditions precedent to drawdown under the Debt Facility; and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form and the Prospectus dated July 10, 2025 filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, forecasted mine economics, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.