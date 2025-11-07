Endeavour Silver Corporation: Endeavour Silver Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results; Earnings Call at 10AM PDT (1PM EDT) Today

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. All dollar amounts are in US dollars

Total production costs per ounce $ 24.68 ($ 27.25 ) - $ 18.65

Direct operating costs per tonne $ 206.56 $ 96.27 - $ 138.54

Direct costs per tonne $ 330.55 $ 102.42 - $ 189.85

Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Direct production costs per financial statements $ 74,752 $ 33,004 $ 43,117 $ 150,873 Purchase of the third-party material (20,313 ) - (1,606 ) (21,919 ) Smelting and refining costs included in revenue - 1,212 3,012 4,224 Opening finished goods (5,448 ) (485 ) (610 ) (6,543 ) Closing finished goods 5,523 541 600 6,664 Direct operating costs 54,514 34,272 44,513 133,299 Purchase of the third-party material 20,313 - 1,606 21,919 Royalties 19,825 553 630 21,008 Special mining duty (1) 3,419 1,375 707 5,501 Direct costs 98,071 36,200 47,456 181,727 By-products sales (35,728 ) (40,621 ) (33,893 ) (110,242 ) Opening by-products inventory fair market value 3,185 772 544 4,501 Closing by-products inventory fair market value (2,288 ) (666 ) (548 ) (3,502 ) Cash costs net of by-products 63,240 (4,315 ) 13,559 72,484 Depreciation 21,148 8,332 12,769 42,249 Share-based compensation 134 95 73 302 Opening finished goods depreciation (1,188 ) (92 ) (134 ) (1,414 ) Closing finished goods depreciation 1,707 132 131 1,970 Total production costs $ 85,041 $ 4,152 $ 26,398 $ 115,591

Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Direct production costs per financial statements $ 68,855 $ 30,258 $ - $ 99,113 Purchase of the third-party material (10,231 ) - (10,231 ) Smelting and refining costs included in revenue - 1,436 - 1,436 Opening finished goods (7,137 ) (699 ) - (7,836 ) Closing finished goods 1,725 718 - 2,443 Direct operating costs 53,212 31,713 - 84,925 Purchase of the third-party material 10,231 - - 10,231 Royalties 16,948 259 - 17,207 Special mining duty (1) 2,113 1,270 - 3,383 Direct costs 82,504 33,242 - 115,746 By-products sales (27,642 ) (42,622 ) - (70,264 ) Opening by-products inventory fair market value 2,909 619 - 3,528 Closing by-products inventory fair market value (1,059 ) (1,478 ) - (2,537 ) Cash costs net of by-products 56,712 (10,239 ) - 46,473 Depreciation 16,436 8,112 - 24,548 Share-based compensation 181 45 - 226 Opening finished goods depreciation (1,459 ) (197 ) - (1,656 ) Closing finished goods depreciation 515 184 - 699 Total production costs $ 72,385 ($ 2,095 ) $ - $ 70,290

Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Throughput tonnes 298,612 300,320 314,648 913,580 Payable silver ounces 3,028,411 418,312 926,364 4,373,087 Cash costs per silver ounce $ 20.88 ($ 10.32 ) $ 14.64 $ 16.58 Total production costs per ounce $ 28.08 $ 9.93 $ 28.50 $ 26.43 Direct operating costs per tonne $ 182.56 $ 114.12 $ 141.47 $ 145.91 Direct costs per tonne $ 328.42 $ 120.54 $ 150.82 $ 198.92

Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Throughput tonnes 294,995 320,853 - 615,848 Payable silver ounces 3,290,499 330,563 - 3,621,062 Cash costs per silver ounce $ 17.24 ($ 30.97 ) - $ 12.83 Total production costs per ounce $ 22.00 ($ 6.34 ) - $ 19.41 Direct operating costs per tonne $ 180.38 $ 98.84 - $ 137.90 Direct costs per tonne $ 279.68 $ 103.61 - $ 187.95

(1) Special mining duty is an EBITDA royalty tax presented as a current income tax in accordance with IFRS.



Reconciliation of All-In Costs Per Ounce and AISC per ounce

Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Cash costs net of by-products $ 23,464 ($ 1,572 ) $ 9,315 $ 31,207 Operations share-based compensation 48 35 49 132 Corporate general and administrative 2,584 954 2,245 5,784 Acquisition costs - - - - Corporate share-based compensation 218 79 358 655 Reclamation - amortization/accretion 165 93 55 313 Mine site expensed exploration 286 269 1,540 2,095 Equipment loan payments - - 104 104 Capital expenditures sustaining 4,989 3,873 3,521 12,383 All-In-Sustaining Costs $ 31,754 $ 3,731 $ 17,187 $ 52,673 Acquisition costs - Growth exploration, evaluation and development 4,876 Growth capital expenditures 22,266 All-In-Costs $ 79,815

Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Cash costs net of by-products $ 15,017 ($ 5,174 ) $ - $ 9,843 Operations share-based compensation 59 14 - 73 Corporate general and administrative 2,034 1,154 - 3,188 Corporate share-based compensation 428 267 - 695 Reclamation - amortization/accretion 85 68 - 153 Mine site expensed exploration 313 321 - 634 Equipment loan payments - 19 - 19 Capital expenditures sustaining 5,696 2,092 - 7,788 All-In-Sustaining Costs $ 23,632 ($ 1,239 ) $ - $ 22,393 Growth exploration, evaluation and development 4,056 Growth capital expenditures 41,008 All-In-Costs $ 67,457

Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Throughput tonnes 99,340 105,153 195,752 400,245 Payable silver ounces 1,021,248 137,052 567,017 1,725,317 Silver equivalent production (ounces) 1,279,860 471,158 1,286,139 3,037,156 All-in-Sustaining cost per ounce $ 31.09 $ 27.22 $ 30.31 $ 30.53

Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Throughput tonnes 67,094 107,971 - 175,065 Payable silver ounces 766,599 100,694 - 867,293 Silver equivalent production (ounces) 995,146 622,779 - 1,617,925 - All-in-Sustaining cost per ounce $ 30.83 ($ 12.31 ) - $ 25.82

Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Cash costs net of by-products $ 63,240 ($ 4,315 ) $ 13,559 $ 72,484 Operations share-based compensation 134 95 73 302 Corporate general and administrative 6,334 2,357 7,000 15,692 Acquisition costs - - (3,602 ) (3,602 ) Corporate share-based compensation 1,268 472 681 2,421 Reclamation - amortization/accretion 472 268 96 836 Mine site expensed exploration 855 645 2,576 4,076 Equipment loan payments - - 170 170 Capital expenditures sustaining 13,216 7,473 $ 5,853 26,542 All-In-Sustaining Costs $ 85,519 $ 6,995 $ 26,406 $ 118,921 Acquisition costs 3,602 Growth exploration, evaluation and development 11,839 Growth capital expenditures 103,842 All-In-Costs $ 238,204

Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Cash costs net of by-products $ 56,712 ($ 10,239 ) $ - $ 46,473 Operations share-based compensation 181 45 - 226 Corporate general and administrative 6,501 2,865 - 9,366 Corporate share-based compensation 1,802 794 - 2,596 Reclamation - amortization/accretion 288 218 - 506 Mine site expensed exploration 776 970 - 1,746 Equipment loan payments 206 306 - 512 Capital expenditures sustaining 15,657 6,557 - 22,214 All-In-Sustaining Costs $ 82,123 $ 1,516 $ - $ 83,639 Growth exploration, evaluation and development 10,879 Growth capital expenditures 127,280 All-In-Costs $ 221,798

Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Throughput tonnes 298,612 300,320 314,648 913,580 Payable silver ounces 3,028,411 418,312 926,364 4,373,087 Silver equivalent production (ounces) 3,897,142 1,450,287 2,091,217 7,438,645 All-in-Sustaining cost per ounce $ 28.24 $ 16.72 $ 28.51 $ 27.19 Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Throughput tonnes 294,995 320,853 - 615,848 Payable silver ounces 3,290,499 330,563 - 3,621,062 Silver equivalent production (ounces) 4,196,000 1,849,055 - 6,045,055 All-in-Sustaining cost per ounce $ 24.96 $ 4.59 - $ 23.10



Reconciliation of Sustaining Capital and Growth Capital

Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Capital expenditures sustaining $ 12,383 $ 7,788 $ 26,542 $ 22,214 Growth capital expenditures 22,266 41,008 103,842 127,280 Property, plant and equipment expenditures per Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows $ 34,649 $ 48,796 $ 130,384 $ 149,494

Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Three Months Ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Mine site expensed exploration $ 2,095 $ 634 $ 4,076 $ 1,746 Growth exploration, evaluation and development 4,876 4,056 11,839 10,879 Total exploration, evaluation and development 6,971 4,690 15,915 12,625 Exploration, evaluation and development depreciation 133 221 387 568 Exploration, evaluation and development share-based compensation 154 (204 ) 416 74 Exploration, evaluation and development expense $ 7,258 $ 4,707 $ 16,718 $ 13,267



Reconciliation of Realized Silver Price Per Ounce and Realized Gold Price Per Ounce

Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Three Months Ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross silver sales $ 76,194 $ 30,145 $ 164,218 $ 106,601 Silver ounces sold 1,975,175 1,017,392 4,682,170 3,991,055 Realized silver price per ounce $ 38.58 $ 29.63 $ 35.07 $ 26.71

1)inclusive of 212,691 oz of silver from pre-operating production at Terronera during three months and 240,321 oz during the nine months ended September 30, 2025





Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Three Months Ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross gold sales $ 49,158 $ 23,794 $ 101,930 $ 70,264 Gold ounces sold 13,847 9,412 30,816 30,179 Realized gold price per ounce $ 3,550 $ 2,528 $ 3,308 $ 2,328

1)inclusive of 6,368 oz of gold from pre-operating production at Terronera during three months and 7,094 oz during the nine months ended September 30, 2025

