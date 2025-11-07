Legacy Housing Corporation: Legacy Housing Announces Agreement to Purchase Assets of AmeriCasa Solutions, LLC and Addition of New Senior Management

BEDFORD, Texas, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGH), a leading manufacturer of community-focused manufactured homes, today announced entering into agreement to purchase the assets of AmeriCasa Solutions, LLC ("AmeriCasa Solutions") and its proprietary sales management platform, FutureHomeX®. Legacy Housing also announced the appointment of Norman Newton, AmeriCasa's Chief Executive Officer, as Legacy Housing's new Chief Revenue Officer.

Legacy Housing is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, distributing homes and "tiny houses" through a network of over 100 independent retailers and 12 company-owned stores, as well as directly to manufactured housing communities.

As part of a strategic shift to accelerate revenue growth, Legacy Housing is implementing a three-pronged approach that includes:

Expanding the number of its company-owned retail locations,

Increasing its sales volume through company-owned stores and affiliates by leveraging advanced technology and sales support, and

Adding a Chief Revenue Officer to its leadership team.

In alignment with this strategy, on October 30, 2025, Legacy Housing entered into an agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of AmeriCasa Solutions, LLC and its FutureHomeX® Platform in an all-cash transaction. The integration of the FutureHomeX® Platform is expected to enhance the homebuying experience and drive sales growth across retail dealerships and communities through a more systematic, consistent and automated process. The acquisition also includes a high-performing retail dealership in Houston, a chattel mortgage loan portfolio, an insurance agency and a services center located in Bogotá, Colombia. Closing of the transaction is to occur on or before November 28, 2025.

AmeriCasa Solutions Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Norman Newton will join Legacy Housing under a five-year employment agreement serving as its Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Newton has more than 30 years of senior executive experience in both public and private companies across domestic and international markets. He is the Founder of Newton Vision Corp, LLC, a private investment and professional services firm based in Austin, Texas. Mr. Newton holds a BBA degree in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

Legacy Housing and AmeriCasa Solutions have a longstanding collaborative relationship. Most recently, Legacy Housing engaged FutureHomeX® to accelerate sales at company-owned retail locations. Concurrently, AmeriCasa Solutions was seeking a strategic partner to scale the FutureHomeX® Platform across the manufactured housing industry. A combination of the businesses was a natural fit.

Mr. Newton commented, "We've spent years developing and refining the FutureHomeX® Platform and we were looking for the right partner to scale its deployment and impact. Legacy Housing's extensive network of affiliate retailers, park operators and company-owned stores provides the ideal environment for growth. We're thrilled to be joining the Legacy Housing team."

Legacy Housing Board member Curt Hodgson added, "We've known the AmeriCasa Solutions team for years and have been consistently impressed with their innovation and execution. Acquiring AmeriCasa Solutions and FutureHomeX®, and bringing Norman onto our management team, is a natural and strategic fit for us."

Mr. Newton further stated, "Our vision was simple: build a technology platform - centered on artificial intelligence and automation - that transforms the manufactured home buying experience across retail dealerships, communities and factory-direct channels. Legacy accelerates the execution of that vision."

About AmeriCasa Solutions, LLC

Founded in 2016, AmeriCasa Solutions, based in Austin, Texas, was established to simplify the manufactured home buying experience through a vertically integrated model encompassing home sales, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing, and community development and management. Central to its strategy is the FutureHomeX® Platform, a proprietary software solution supported by a nearshore services center in Bogotá, Colombia. The Platform is currently used by numerous retail dealers and communities and is considered one of the most advanced sales management systems in the manufactured home industry. FutureHomeX® streamlines the sales process - from marketing and lead generation to customer prequalification, home selection, inventory management and delivery coordination-while leveraging AI and automation to drive efficiency and scalability. AmeriCasa Solutions operates under several brands including AmeriCasa Dream Homes, AmeriCasa Insurance Agency, First Home Financial, AmeriCasa Communities and FutureHomeX®.

About Legacy Housing Corporation



Legacy Housing builds, sells and finances manufactured homes and "tiny houses" distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores, as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. With operations primarily in the southern United States, Legacy offers homes ranging from approximately 395 to 2,667 square feet, with 1 to 5 bedrooms and up to 3.5 bathrooms. Retail prices range from approximately $33,000 to $180,000. Legacy Housing is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the country.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including acquisition-related risks, such as the challenges in integrating acquired assets into Legacy Housing's operations, the occurrence of unforeseen operating difficulties and expenditures, and the diversion of management's attention away from other parts of the business, as well as others described in Legacy Housing's periodic reports filed with the SEC. There can be no assurance that the AmeriCasa Solutions acquisition will prove to be beneficial to Legacy Housing. As a result, our actual results or performance may differ materially from anticipated results or performance. Legacy Housing undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities law. Investors should not place any reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

