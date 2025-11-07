NextNRG, Inc.: NextNRG Reports Preliminary October 2025 Revenue Growth of 196% Year-Over-Year

MIAMI, FL, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for October 2025.

October 2025 Highlights:

Revenue: $7.39 million, up 196% year-over-year from $2.50 million in October 2024

Year-to-date revenue through October reached approximately $65.8 million, surpassing full-year 2024 revenue of ~$27 by more than double.

These results demonstrate the company's continued expansion, with year-to-date revenue more than doubling all of 2024. The growth reflects stronger utilization from both new and existing customers, confirming NextNRG's ability to expand market share while sustaining operational growth.

"October marks another strong month of year-over-year growth, demonstrating the continued strength of our platform and the expanding adoption of our services," said Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextNRG. "With year-to-date revenue already more than doubling last year's total in ten months, our momentum remains clear. We continue to execute our multi-state expansion strategy while advancing our integrated energy platform, including RenCast development, smart microgrid deployments, and our wireless EV charging solutions."

NextNRG's strong financial performance builds on the ongoing development and implementation of the company's comprehensive energy solutions, including Smart Microgrid Controller technology to forecast power prices, workloads and optimize battery utilization; NextUOS® Utility Operating System to optimize uptime and coordinate multiple power sources; and RENCAST Predictive Analytics. Additionally, the company's subsidiary mobile onsite refueling platform, EzFill, expanded into a new region during the month, further supporting NextNRG's nationwide growth strategy.

October reflected a 5% sequential revenue increase compared to September's $7.07 million, following normal month-to-month variability in commercial fleet operations. The company's year-over-year trajectory remains robust with consistent triple-digit growth.

With its combination of accelerating market demand, proprietary technologies, and targeted growth initiatives, NextNRG believes it remains on track to achieve its near-term profitability timeline.

Note on Preliminary Results

The financial results for October 2025 are preliminary and unaudited. Final results may differ and will be confirmed upon the completion of standard month-end closing procedures.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management.

At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG's smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation's largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.

To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

NextNRG, Inc.

Sharon Cohen

SCohen@nextnrg.com