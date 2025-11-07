Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology: Gold Prices Continue to Fluctuate at High Levels, Blue Hat's Gold Assets Deliver Significant Returns

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of the reporting date, the price of gold futures on the New York Commodity Exchange continues to set historical all-time highs, reaching over $4,300 per ounce in October 2025, setting another historical record. Since the beginning of this year, gold prices have achieved over 35 new all-time highs. Although international gold prices have experienced some pullbacks after touching record highs, they have been fluctuating around the $4,000 per ounce level.

The sharp volatility in gold prices has led some investors to adopt a wait-and-see approach. However, mainstream financial institutions remain optimistic about the long-term upward trend of gold. According to a report by Lokmat Times, gold has surged over 61% in 2025, marking its strongest annual performance since the 1970s[1]. While this rally is comparable to historic bull markets such as those in 1979-1980 and 2010-2011, the underlying drivers are distinctly different: the current surge is primarily led by Asian markets, with diversification of central bank reserves and sustained official sector purchases providing solid support for gold prices. Meanwhile, global gold ETF holdings have increased by more than 450 tons, recording the strongest annual inflow since 2020.

In response to the sustained strength in gold prices, major financial institutions have revised their forecasts upward. Bank of America has raised its 2026 gold price target to $5,000 per ounce, with an average price expectation set at $4,400[2]. Strategists at the bank noted that if investment demand maintains a growth rate of 14%, gold prices could reach the $5,000 mark. Under an optimistic scenario where investment demand grows by 28%, gold prices might even challenge the $6,000 level. In a report dated October 16, HSBC also emphasized that, driven by continued official sector purchases and institutional diversification needs, the gold market is expected to remain strong in 2026[3].

Against this market backdrop, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (Nasdaq: BHAT) has demonstrated exceptional foresight through its early strategic moves. In the first half of 2025, the company sold a total of 123 kilograms of gold, generating profits of approximately $4.87 million. Additionally, since initiating its gold investment plan in August 2024, the company's current gold holdings now exceed 1 ton, with unrealized gains on this portion of assets surpassing $25 million. Mr.Xiaodong Chen, CEO of the company, stated, "Against the backdrop of heightened global economic uncertainty, the safe-haven attributes and value preservation capabilities of gold have been fully validated. Our decision to invest in gold assets was not only based on an accurate assessment of market trends but also represents a crucial part of our diversification strategy. Our gold holdings have delivered substantial returns for the company and laid a solid foundation for our deeper involvement in the precious metals sector. While market conditions have been generally favorable, we remain focused on managing the associated risks and regulatory requirements of our operations."

