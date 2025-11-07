AB Amber Grid Operating Results for 9 months of 2025

AB Amber Grid delivers results for 9 months of 2025 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:• Revenue for 9 months of 2025 EUR 49.5 million (9 months of 2024 EUR 51.6 million);• Net profit for 9 months of 2025 EUR 1.5 million (9 months of 2024 EUR 5.7 million);• EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for 9 months of 2025 EUR 14.7 million (9 months of 2024 EUR 19.0 million);• Average return on equity (ROE) for the last 12 month as of 30 September 2025 2.4% (as of 30 September 2024 1.8%).AB Amber Grid adjusted financial indicators for 9 months of 2025:• Adjusted net profit for 9 months of 2025 EUR 9.4 million (9 months of 2024 EUR 7.7 million);• Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for 9 months of 2025 EUR 22.8 million (9 months of 2024 EUR 20.9 million);• Average return on equity (ROE) for the last 12 months as of 30 September 2025 6.9 % (as of 30 September 2024 5.2 %).The adjustment of regulated income, costs and profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory difference from the regulated profitability approved by NERC. When calculating adjusted indicators, the correction of income is assessed due to previous periods, which is already approved by the decision of NERC in determining the regulated prices of transmission services for the reporting period. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the NERC approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which NERC will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period. Non-recurring (one-off) transactions are also eliminated.Head of Communicationsph. +370 63706011e-mail: e.krasauskiene@ambergrid.lt