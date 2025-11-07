Easy Environmental Solutions Begins Trading Under New Ticker Symbol "EZES"

MANKATO, Minn., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EZES) ("Easy Environmental" or the "Company"), formerly known as Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc., today announced that its common stock has begun trading under the new ticker symbol EZES.

The new symbol reflects the completion of the Company's previously announced name change and corporate rebranding, marking another key milestone in its evolution as a leader in sustainable modular technologies. With these initiatives now complete, Easy Environmental is planning to uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market and preparing for the first commercial deployment of its Easy FEN system in Africa, scheduled for early 2026.

"Our transition to trading under EZES is the latest step in defining who we are today - a company that develops modular technologies that help communities and industries turn waste into worth," said Mark K. Gaalswyk, Chief Executive Officer of Easy Environmental. "We've spent years refining systems that close the loop between waste streams and new value creation. This new identity represents a stronger, more focused organization, built around real-world deployment and measurable impact."

Expanding Modular Technologies with Global Reach

Easy Environmental Solutions' portfolio combines biology-led innovation with modular engineering to regenerate ecosystems and support sustainable production across multiple industries.

The Company's proprietary Terreplenish® technology improves soil microbiome balance and nutrient availability, helping growers reduce fertilizer inputs while improving plant vigor and yield. Easy FEN, a modular field-deployable system (patent pending), converts green food waste into feedstock and microbial inputs used to produce Terreplenish®, enabling a localized, circular production cycle.

NanoVoid, the Company's water-cleaning technology, continues to advance commercialization across sectors including aquaculture, oil and gas, water treatment, and agriculture. These systems share a common design philosophy: decentralization, modularity, and profitability through sustainability.

These systems are designed to deliver measurable results-from improved soil health and reduced fertilizer and water use to enhanced waste diversion and water quality-helping everyone from local gardeners to large commercial growers achieve profitable, sustainable productivity.

A Foundation Built on Proven Engineering

Easy Environmental Solutions' technology lineage traces back to its pioneering work in Modular Energy Production Systems (MEPS®) - small-scale biorefineries capable of converting organic waste into liquid biofuels. Patented, manufactured and tested in the Company's Mankato, Minnesota and Emmetsburg, Iowa facilities, these MEPS® units validated the scalability and economic viability of distributed renewable systems. That same modular engineering approach now drives the Company's advancements in regenerative agriculture and clean water.

"Our vision has always been to take large-scale sustainability goals and make them achievable at the local level," Gaalswyk added. "Whether it's helping a commercial grower improve soil health or helping a municipality clean its wastewater, our modular systems bring circular solutions to life - one farm, one community, one facility at a time."

About Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc.

Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EZES), formerly Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc., is an innovative company developing modular technologies to solve major world problems. With a strong goal for sustainability and efficiency, EZES aims to provide solutions for various industries through its unique approach to manufacturing and technology development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains discussions that may constitute 'forward-looking' statements. Often these statements contain the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect" or similar expressions. These statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with OTC Markets. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

