DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C) (CNEG LN) Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Nov-2025 / 14:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 06-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 44.0901 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3569232 CODE: CNEG LN ISIN: LU2343997487 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2343997487 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNEG LN LEI Code: 213800YL23YUT5FBRB63 Sequence No.: 407617 EQS News ID: 2226190 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2226190&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2025 08:45 ET (13:45 GMT)