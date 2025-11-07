The International Organization for Standardization (ISO): From promises to progress: 21 global organizations unite at COP30 to champion International Standards in the climate action agenda

BELÉM, Brazil, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As COP 30 gets underway next week, leading standards organizations IEC, ISO and ULSE, along with 18 other international organizations, will reconvene the Standards Pavilion in Belém, Brazil, continuing joint efforts to elevate the positioning of standards at the heart of the COP agenda as critical tools for successful climate action.

This year marks the second edition of the Standards Pavilion at COP, with 21 standards bodies, international organizations, UN agencies and private sector coalitions partnering to champion credible, transparent and interoperable solutions for a sustainable future. It is one of the largest-ever coalitions of its kind to engage collectively at a UN conference.

Standards provide the trusted framework that connect ambition and accountability, providing the common language that transforms climate action plans into measurable results. Together, the Standards Pavilion at COP30 will showcase how global cooperation, guided by standards, can turn momentum into impact.

"We believe that connecting stakeholders and their respective climate actions for bigger impact is more important than ever," says Philippe Metzger, IEC Secretary-General & CEO. "We need all stakeholders at the table. Our goal at COP this year is to educate policymakers and business leaders about the measurable impact standards can have in building a sustainable future. We encourage them to leverage the tools that we already have at our fingertips to achieve global climate commitments that affect us all."

ISO Secretary-General Sergio Mujica says "International Standards are essential to turning climate ambition into action. They provide trusted, globally agreed frameworks that help governments, businesses and civil society measure progress, demonstrate accountability, and build confidence in sustainable solutions. As the world moves from commitments to implementation, standards offer the consistency, transparency and interoperability needed to deliver meaningful and measurable results across borders. This is why we are thrilled to once again attend COP and share this important message of global collaboration."

The Standards Pavilion at COP30 aims to:

Empower climate action by providing the trusted tools that make progress measurable and accountable.

by providing the trusted tools that make progress measurable and accountable. Amplify impact by showcasing how standards drive real outcomes in policy, finance and implementation.

by showcasing how standards drive real outcomes in policy, finance and implementation. Harmonize solutions by aligning approaches across countries, sectors, and reporting systems.

by aligning approaches across countries, sectors, and reporting systems. Demonstrate global leadership by building alliances and fostering collaboration for a more sustainable future.

"International Standards are practical, reliable tools for addressing pressing climate issues and turning commitment into measurable action," says Jeff Marootian, president and CEO at UL Standards & Engagement. "They provide a solid framework to accelerate the implementation of climate policies and can turn climate plans and commitments into effective and measurable actions. Standards are critical in addressing the growing climate crisis."

The Standards Pavilion will feature a range of collaborative workshops and panel discussions in Belém, Brazil from 10 to 21 November 2025. Attendees and media can visit the Standards Pavilion - the dedicated space at COP30 for advancing climate action with standards - in the Blue Zone.

More information is available at www.standardspavilion.org/.

