Napoleonville, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - Impact Fusion (OTCID: IFUS). The Florida Statewide Organization of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., the esteemed historically Black Greek-letter organization, proudly announced the formation of its Agricultural Committee. This initiative is designed to harness the innovative Supreme AG,SGP+, SGP+P, and Intact Digest technologies developed by Impact Fusion International. This technology is designed to empower communities to address food insecurity, echoing the fraternity's cardinal principles of manhood, scholarship, perseverance, and uplift. Members of this fraternity are affectionately known as "Ques".

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., was founded on November 17, 1911, at Howard University in Washington, D.C., by Bishop Edgar Amos Love, Dr. Oscar James Cooper, Professor Frank Coleman, and Dr. Ernest Everett Just, Omega Psi Phi became the first fraternity established at a historically Black college. Incorporated in 1914, it has grown into a global force with over 750 chapters and more than 250,000 members worldwide. The Florida Statewide Organization has over 2000 members and 45 chapters. Among its initiates are pioneering scientists like Dr. Charles Drew, who revolutionized blood plasma preservation; Dr. Percy Julian, who synthesized cortisone and developed fire-extinguishing foam; Dr. Ronald E. McNair, North Carolina A &T University and a MIT-educated astronaut and physicist; and Dr. Ernest E. Just, an accomplished cellular biologist called: The Black Apollo of Science. These "Ques" exemplify Omega's commitment to scientific innovation and community service.

In Florida, food insecurity affects one in seven residents, with 3.2 million people- including one in five children-lacking reliable access to nutritious meals, according to Feeding America. Over 35% of these individuals fall into food deserts, where fresh produce is scarce, and many rely on SNAP benefits.

The citrus crop of Florida has provided the nutrients necessary for the residents for hundreds of years, but it has been declining over the past 21 years. Compounding this crisis, the USDA's early-2000s citrus canker eradication program mandated the removal of healthy trees within 1,900 feet of infected ones, devastating residential and commercial groves and exacerbating local shortages. Today, 90% of Florida's citrus acreage battles citrus greening (HLB), a gram-negative bacterial scourge, alongside persistent canker threats, slashing yields since 2005.

This has prompted the Florida "Ques" bold response: The Agricultural Committee will mobilize over 2,000 members to plant four citrus trees each using Supreme AG, a natural mineral-based amendment that hopefully will increase the Brix levels for resilient, nutrient-dense fruit while combating citrus greening and canker organically. These plantings-at homes, schools, businesses, and community sites-aim to yield over 8,000 trees, in an attempt to revitalize Florida's citrus industry to pre-2005 yields.

To amplify, impact and improve positive results, the "Ques" will host agricultural training classes with a view to equipping members with skills necessary to lead community workshops on home gardens and fruit orchards.

Emphasizing regenerative farming, the program promotes soil enrichment through organic practices, cultivating high-vitamin crops like strawberries, watermelons, blueberries, bell peppers, potatoes, corn, and citrus. Results will be documented to guide scalable solutions, feeding the masses and denting food insecurity. The aim is to help and enrich the Florida Farmers who are not getting the answers from universities to save their farms!

The FSO has already started delivering Supreme AG to farmers across the State of Florida. The following endorsements underscore the momentum.

a) Pastor Kyle "KC" Gibson, Governor of Florida 2026 candidate and senior pastor at Greater Mt. Olive AME Church, declares: "We're thrilled to pioneer this as the first church planting citrus trees with Impact Fusion's Supreme AG. Every Sunday we echo walk by faith not by sight. We are going to agriculturally put that into action."

b) FSO State Rep. Royle King adds: "This initiative aligns perfectly with our mentoring initiatives, which empowers ages 18 and under to practice home-based agriculture and develop lifelong self-sufficiency skills. Looking ahead to 2030, the FSO envisions acquiring farmland throughout Florida-tasking all 45 chapters with purchasing one cow annually-and introducing Impact Fusion's SGP+ feed to dramatically reduce costs, eliminate new world screwworm infections, and strengthen ranch sustainability. In the meantime, every member is encouraged to raise four egg-laying chickens on SGP+P, wherever local ordinances allow."

c) The Chair of the Committee, Anthony Barber, recently closed his "Troys BBQ" restaurant. "The cost of food is just too high to pass on to people who are already struggling to make it in today's economy. I hope the Supreme AG works on the citrus trees as well as the results I enjoyed from taking Intact Digest that worked on my H. Pylori problem! They are all gram negative bacteria!"

d) Harry Harrell, co-owner of Tom Jenkins BBQ, believes the committee is right on time. After 40 yrs of service, Tom Jenkins in Ft. Lauderdale will be closing December 20, 2025. He mentioned "with the increased costs of eggs, how much do I charge for a corn muffin-$4?"

FSO Agricultural Committee is taking the bull by the horns and leading the way to try and remedy food insecurity and Florida's crop issues with Impact Fusion's Technology, before anyone else has to shut down a community eatery!"

"Impact Fusion is proud to be associated with the Florida State Wide Corporation of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. and will be an enthusiastic partner in this project as it is very much in keeping with the goal of the Company to "offer hope to people around the world who suffer from food insecurity," said Marc Walther CEO and President.

Back to Work! Marc Walther

