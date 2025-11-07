Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - MineralRite Corporation (OTCID: RITE) ("RITE" or the "Company"), a Texas-based resource development company focused on mineral recovery and strategic asset monetization, today announced that it has scheduled the release of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, following the close of market trading today. The Company also announced new initiatives to enhance shareholder communication and raise capital as it continues to position itself for its next phase of growth.

The filing of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q demonstrates RITE's commitment to timely reporting and transparent disclosure as a fully reporting public company. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Company's financial position and progress in advancing its mineral asset portfolio and related projects.

To support expanded shareholder engagement and investor outreach, RITE has engaged a corporate consultant to assist management in broadening the Company's investor relations and communications program. The consultant will help strengthen RITE's public profile through enhanced information flow to existing and prospective shareholders and through strategic corporate communications initiatives.

RITE also announced that it has expanded the size and scope of the investment banking agreement it recently executed and is finalizing negotiations with an additional investment banking firm. Similar to the previously announced engagement, the new agreement will also be on a non-exclusive, best-efforts basis focused on securing debt financing to support the Company's growth strategy, including strategic acquisitions, targeted development and expansion projects. Both investment banking firms specialize in fixed-income fundraising and structured capital markets transactions designed to support emerging growth companies. The planned capital raise is expected to fund these and other key operational objectives over the coming year.

"These actions mark a turning point for MineralRite as we build a stronger communication infrastructure and expand our access to institutional and strategic capital," said James Burgauer, President and CEO of MineralRite Corporation. "Our team is focused on aligning RITE's growth strategy with investor interests and on executing with discipline and transparency."

About MineralRite Corporation

MineralRite Corporation is a resource development company engaged in the recovery and monetization of mineral assets and related operations. The Company's strategy is focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through sustainable development, innovative processing technologies, and disciplined financial management.

